Watch Karisma Kapoor reveal why she couldn't be part of Henna in this vintage clip: 'My chacha was hero!'

Actor Karisma Kapoor was the first woman from the Kapoor family to venture into acting after generations of male superstars. From Prithviraj Kapoor to Raj Kapoor to her father Rishi Kapoor, the Kapoor family has produced some of Bollywood's most beloved stars.

Karisma made her debut in 1991 with Prem Qaidi. However, did you know that it was with her grandfather Raj Kapoor that she wanted to make her debut? Raj was directing Henna around the same time. The film starred his son, Karisma's uncle Rishi, in the lead.

A Bollywood fan account on Instagram has shared a clip of an old interview of Karisma. It was filmed around the same time as the release of her first movie. In it, Karisma spoke about Henna and her grandfather.

"I would have definitely loved to work with my father and in Henna. But unfortunately, my chacha is the hero of the movie. It would be obvious that I cannot work opposite him. I mean, don't make it out like that," she said.

"My grandfather had chosen Chintu uncle so you don't expect a niece to act opposite the uncle. So please don't be so unfair," she said. "He always used to say, 'Lolo baby, I know you will become (an actor). But I just want to say, that if you become an actor, be the best, otherwise don't'," she said.

Raj Kapoor died while Henna was being filmed. His son, Karisma's father Randhir Kapoor took over directing duties and finished the movie. It starred Zeba Bakhtiar and Ashwini Bhave, with Rishi.

Karisma later starred in films such as Coolie No 1, Judwaa, Dil Toh Paagal Hai and Zubeida. She took a long break from acting but returned to last year with the web series Mentalhood.

Her last major Bollywood release was Vikram Bhatt’s supernatural thriller Dangerous Ishhq in 2012, although she made special appearances in the anthology Bombay Talkies and Aanand L Rai’s Zero.