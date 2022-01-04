Watch Rajkummar Rao sing Maeri, break into bhangra as Patralekhaa cheers for him at wedding reception

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's wedding in November last year has been called one of the best weddings by several of their industry friends. Now Rajkummar has shared a candid video from the wedding reception where he sang Maeri on stage and Patralekhaa cheered for him with other guests.

The video shared by the actor on Tuesday shows him in a black tuxedo, joined by his friends in black suits on stage. Paatal Lok actor Abhishek Banerjee and singer Tushar Joshi are also among them. They all sing Maeri together along with the band and also grooved to it. At a point, Rajkummar even breaks into bhangra and dances like no one's watching.

Patralekhaa, seen in a white silk saree and heavy jewellery and vermilion on her forehead, cheers for them from among the audience.

Rajkummar shared the video from the reception on Instagram and wrote in Hindi, “#Maaeri @patralekhaa Humari shadi ki ye suhani sham. Kahte hain gana aaye na aaye gana chahiye specially when it turns into an impromptu singing session."

He added, "Thank you @tusharjoshiii you super talented boy, for letting us sing one of our favourite Hindi songs. With the most wonderful @anishjohn83 @vinraw @nowitsabhi.”

The video garnered more than 37,000 views in half an hour. Ayushmann Khurrana commented to the post, “Khoobsoorat (beautiful).” Musician Mayur Jumani wrote, “So wholesome.” A fan reacted, “Such a cute video,” while another said, “Wow just amazing.” One more fan called it a "Great, excellent, super and fantastic performance."

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa had tied the knot in Chandigarh in the presence of selected family and friends. There was a combined engagement ceremony and white wedding, a pyjama party and a Hindu wedding followed by a reception. Sharing the first wedding pictures on social media, Rajkummar had written, “Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa. Here’s to forever .. and beyond.”

