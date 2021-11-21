Patralekhaa decked up in white gown and veil for white wedding with Rajkummar Rao. See pics

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa tied the knot last week in Chandigarh. Their Hindu wedding was preceded by a white wedding and pictures from the same have surfaced online.

Patralekhaa turned a beautiful bride in a white gown and veil for the white wedding. Patralekhaa wore a JADE by Monica and Karishma outfit for the white wedding which was confirmed by the designer profile on Instagram.

Sharing her pictures, the designer handle wrote, “@patralekhaa you look like a divine White Wedding Bride in our elegant Ivory White gown with exquisite handcrafted silver Kasab corset. The Kasab work is executed with our signature artistry, embodying timeless glamour while staying rooted in heritage.”

The Citylights actor topped it with a statement diamond necklace and bracelet. Rajkummar decked up in a white kurta-churidar and a matching jacket for the day.

Earlier, videos of Patralekhaa and Rajkummar exchanging rings had appeared online. In a video, Rajkummar went down on his knee to propose to Patralekhaa. When he asked her, “Patralekhaa, will you marry me?” she also sat down and asked him instead, “Rajkummar Rao, will you marry me?” and quickly put a ring on his finger. It was only after that he made her wear the ring brought by him. The two then went on to dance to a romantic song amid loud cheers by guests.

The wedding took place at The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort, New Chandigarh. The Hindu wedding had Rajkummar in a white sherwani and Patralekhaa in a red saree with a red dupatta. The groom wore a black tuxedo with a bow tie and the bride stepped out in a white silk saree for the wedding reception.

Several filmmakers including Hansal Mehta, Anurag Basu, Raj and DK, Farah Khan had attended the wedding celebrations in Chandigarh. Aditi Rao Hydari and Saqib Saleem were also present.