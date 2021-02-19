Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / 'We got Shahrukh!': Preity Zinta teases Aryan Khan at IPL auction after scoring Shah Rukh Khan's namesake, watch
Preity Zinta was caught teasing Aryan Khan after scoring his father Shah Rukh Khan's namesake at Thursday's IPL auction. Watch a clip here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 02:46 PM IST
Aryan Khan filled in for his dad Shah Rukh Khan at the IPL auction.

Twitter was flooded with memes and excitement after Preity Zinta's Indian Premier League team, Punjab Kings, bought cricketer Shahrukh Khan at Thursday's auction. The cricketer is the namesake of actor Shah Rukh Khan, whose son, Aryan, filled in for him at the auction. Shah Rukh co-owns the Kolkata Knight Riders side.

While several fans posted pictures of Aryan at the event, noting his physical resemblance to his dad, one clip in particular captured the humour of the situation. Shared by the official IPL Twitter account, the clip showed Preity, leaning over and yelling, "We got Shahrukh!" to Aryan.

"Finally She got him after Dil se, Kal Ho Na ho and Kabhi Alvida na Kehna..." one fan reacted. "Veer zara mil gaye," wrote another, also making a reference to one of Preity and Shah Rukh's films.

Aryan was joined at the auction by Jahnavi Mehta, the daughter of KKR co-owner Juhi Chawla. Juhi took to Twitter, and spoke proudly of the moment. "So happy to see both the KKR kids, Aryan and Jahnavi at the Auction table .. @iamsrk @KKRiders," she wrote.

Also read: Twitter can't get over Aryan Khan's mannerisms that reminded everyone of his father Shah Rukh Khan, watch clip

In 2019, Shahrukh, the cricketer, told Timesofindia.com how he would react if he met his namesake. “If I meet him, I will give him a smile. I am sure I will be feeling quite nervous at first. But I won’t initiate (a conversation). I will wait for him to say - ‘My name is Shah Rukh Khan’. Then I will also say – ‘My name is Shahrukh Khan too’. I would love to see his reaction. I am sure by that time he will know me,” he said.

