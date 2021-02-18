Twitter can't get over Aryan Khan's mannerisms that reminded everyone of his father Shah Rukh Khan, watch clip

Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan, filled in for his dad at Thursday's Indian Premier League auction. Videos and pictures of him were widely shared on social media.

Shah Rukh is the co-owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders team. A clip of Aryan, running his hand through his hair, reminded a fan of Shah Rukh. Sharing the spliced together clip, the fan wrote in a tweet, "Aryan Khan Beautifully filled the emptiness of the King."

I don't even know what to say, words fail me 🤩 like two peas in a pod 😍Too cute ♥️ pic.twitter.com/f7p56llot4 — Lina (@ShahRukhsWorld) February 18, 2021





"I don't even know what to say, words fail me, like two peas in a pod. Too cute," wrote another fan. Aryan was joined at the auction by Jahnavi Mehta, the daughter of KKR co-owner, actor Juhi Chawla.

Juhi took to Twitter, and proudly commented on her daughter and Aryan carrying the flame. “So happy to see both the KKR kids, Aryan and Jahnavi at the Auction table .. @iamsrk @KKRiders,” she wrote.

While the industry expects Aryan to become an actor, Shah Rukh in an appearance on David Letterman's talk show said that Aryan might be more inclined towards direction, as he is aware that he will forever be compared to his father. “He looks nice, he’s tall and...okay. But I don’t think he has what it takes perhaps and he realises that himself. But he is a good writer," Shah Rukh said.

Also read: Juhi Chawla proud to see Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan and her daughter Jahnavi at IPL auction, cheers for 'KKR kids'

Aryan's sister, Suhana, however, seems to be all set to join the film industry. Previously, Shah Rukh had said that the only condition he'd put on his kids was that they first complete their education, before thinking about entering Bollywood.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON