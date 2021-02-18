Twitter can't get over Aryan Khan's mannerisms that reminded everyone of his father Shah Rukh Khan, watch clip
- Fans on Twitter saw Aryan Khan at the IPL auction on Thursday, and his mannerisms immediately reminded everyone of his father, Shah Rukh Khan.
Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan, filled in for his dad at Thursday's Indian Premier League auction. Videos and pictures of him were widely shared on social media.
Shah Rukh is the co-owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders team. A clip of Aryan, running his hand through his hair, reminded a fan of Shah Rukh. Sharing the spliced together clip, the fan wrote in a tweet, "Aryan Khan Beautifully filled the emptiness of the King."
"I don't even know what to say, words fail me, like two peas in a pod. Too cute," wrote another fan. Aryan was joined at the auction by Jahnavi Mehta, the daughter of KKR co-owner, actor Juhi Chawla.
Juhi took to Twitter, and proudly commented on her daughter and Aryan carrying the flame. “So happy to see both the KKR kids, Aryan and Jahnavi at the Auction table .. @iamsrk @KKRiders,” she wrote.
While the industry expects Aryan to become an actor, Shah Rukh in an appearance on David Letterman's talk show said that Aryan might be more inclined towards direction, as he is aware that he will forever be compared to his father. “He looks nice, he’s tall and...okay. But I don’t think he has what it takes perhaps and he realises that himself. But he is a good writer," Shah Rukh said.
Also read: Juhi Chawla proud to see Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan and her daughter Jahnavi at IPL auction, cheers for 'KKR kids'
Aryan's sister, Suhana, however, seems to be all set to join the film industry. Previously, Shah Rukh had said that the only condition he'd put on his kids was that they first complete their education, before thinking about entering Bollywood.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter can't get over Aryan Khan's mannerisms that reminded everyone of SRK
- Fans on Twitter saw Aryan Khan at the IPL auction on Thursday, and his mannerisms immediately reminded everyone of his father, Shah Rukh Khan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah cried after being trolled for lingerie photos
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka says she found Nick while 'focusing on picking up my own pieces'
- Priyanka Chopra said that Nick Jonas came into her life at a time when she was focusing on herself and 'picking up (her) own pieces'. Watch her interaction with Sonali Bendre here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vartika Tiwari: A farmer’s proud daughter and best actor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saif Ali Khan brings new toys home as Kareena prepares to give birth. See pics
- Saif Ali Khan was spotted on Thursday carrying new toys home, ahead of the birth of his second child with wife Kareena Kapoor Khan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL auction: Juhi brims with pride to see SRK's son Aryan, her daughter Jahnavi
- Juhi Chawla cheered for 'KKR kids' - her daughter Jahnavi and Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan - at the ongoing IPL auction. Shah Rukh and Juhi co-own the Kolkata Knight Riders team.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL auction 2021: Preity Zinta's Punjab Kings buys Shahrukh Khan, Twitter reacts
- Preity Zinta's IPL team Punjab Kings bought rookie cricketer Shahrukh Khan for ₹5.25 crore. Twitter exploded with Veer-Zaara references.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Soni Razdan and Amrita Singh attend JP Dutta's daughter Nidhi's bridal shower
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deepika joins Pawri Hori Hai trend, shares fan-made childhood pic
- Deepika Padukone has joined the 'pawri' trend. She posted a fan-made collage with a childhood picture of her.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena's new baby is already getting gifts, see pics shared by 'mommy to be'
- 'Mommy-to-be' Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared pictures of the gifts she's been receiving as she prepares to give birth for the second time.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dia Mirza, Vaibhav Rekhi surprise Kareena Kapoor with a gift before her delivery
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Riteish Deshmukh gives a sneak peek of his ‘yawn sambandh’ with Genelia D’Souza
- Riteish Deshmukh shared a hilarious video, suggesting the nature of his relationship with wife Genelia D'Souza. Watch it here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dharmendra landed up drunk at Hema's home just before she was to marry Jeetendra
- Hema Malini and Dharmendra's clandestine romance was laced with family disputes, high drama and much sentimentality. Here's a chapter from her life when she was almost about to marry Jeetendra.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Akshay Kumar wishes abundance of wealth to the man who literally pays his bills
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Salman Khan did not get work after Maine Pyaar Kiya because of Bhagyashree
- Salman Khan once revealed that he did not get any work for months after the release of Maine Pyaar Kiya because of his co-star Bhagyashree. His father, Salim Khan, had to take matters into his hands.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox