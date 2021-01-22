'Welcome to the club America,' says Priyanka Chopra as Stephen Colbert asks how she feels about Kamala Harris as VP

Actor Priyanka Chopra made an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to promote her upcoming film, The White Tiger. Priyanka was asked about Kamala Harris becoming the first female vice president of the United States.

Joining in an interview over a video call, Stephen asked Priyanka, "As a South Asian woman yourself, what did it mean to you, to see the new vice president to be the first female, first South Asian, first African American vice president?"

Priyanka gave an eloquent answer. "Couple of things, it was such an emotional moment for a lot of my friends and family but coming from a country like India which has seen several women in governance, whether it is President, Prime Minister...You know, welcome to the club, America. That's what I'll say. High time, I hope this isn't the first (last). I hope there are many, many because this is what governance should look like. Leadership looks amazing especially when it is diverse and reflective of what the world really looks like."

Stephen also asked Priyanka about her life with husband Nick Jonas in the pandemic, whether she found Indian food in America authentic and more about her upcoming film, The White Tiger.

Priyanka mentioned how director Ramin Bahrani would never yell 'action' or 'cut' on the sets, making her nervous on the first day about what she should do. She added that the film's lead actor, Adarsh Gourav was super happy about it but she took time to get used to it.

The White Tiger also stars Rajkummar Rao and it released on Netflix on Friday. The film has been receiving critical acclaim and Netflix is pushing it as one of its frontrunners for the awards season.

The Hindustan Times review of the film read: "Based on Aravind Adiga’s Booker Prize-winning novel, The White Tiger is a cynical movie -- an angry antithesis to the crowd-pleasing Slumdog Millionaire. That it has been directed by a foreigner, Ramin Bahrani, is somewhat fitting. Although the situation is changing, with Serious Men and Sir, two other films about servitude that released in the same year, mainstream Indian filmmakers generally lack the cultural perspective to tackle relevant themes such as casteism and the oppression of minorities in their own backyard. But also, the book is literally dedicated to Bahrani — he was friends with Adiga in college. Imagine my surprise when I learned that he’d be shooting a film in Faridabad."

