Welcome to the Jungle box office collection day 1 (updated live): Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty film brings in 15 crore

Welcome to the Jungle box office collection day 1 (updated live): Ahmed Khan’s Welcome to the Jungle was released in theatres this Friday. The third part of the Welcome franchise stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez and others in lead roles. The film had paid premieres the day before, which kick-started its business.

Welcome to the Jungle box office at 8 PM

Welcome to the Jungle box office collection day 1 (updated live): The Ahmed Khan film boasts of a massive star cast.

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According to the trade website Sacnilk, Welcome to the Jungle had brought in ₹3.75 crore from its paid premieres on Thursday. As of 8 PM on Friday, the film has brought in ₹11.52 crore. Welcome 3 is also showing an occupancy of 23% from 9424 shows. This takes its opening collection to ₹15.27 crore so far.

For context, Akshay’s previous film, Bhooth Bangla, with Priyadarshan, had an opening net collection of ₹12.25 crore in India from 12,386 shows. Adding to the premiere collection of ₹3.75 crore, the film opened with ₹16 crore. His film before that, Jolly LLB 3, had a ₹12.50 crore opening. Welcome 3 showed an occupancy of 11% in the morning but increased to 26.85% in the afternoon. An increase in evening and night shows is expected.

About Welcome to the Jungle

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{{^usCountry}} Welcome to the Jungle follows Welcome (2007) and Welcome Back (2015). The film is directed by Ahmed Khan, written by Neeraj Vora, and produced by Firoz Nadiadwala, Rakesh Dang, and Vedant Vikaas Baali under Base Industries Group, Cape of Good Films and Seeta Films. The film stars an ensemble cast, with Akshay Kumar in a double role, along with Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, and Jackie Shroff. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Welcome to the Jungle follows Welcome (2007) and Welcome Back (2015). The film is directed by Ahmed Khan, written by Neeraj Vora, and produced by Firoz Nadiadwala, Rakesh Dang, and Vedant Vikaas Baali under Base Industries Group, Cape of Good Films and Seeta Films. The film stars an ensemble cast, with Akshay Kumar in a double role, along with Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, and Jackie Shroff. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Welcome To The Jungle shines in the performance department. It leans heavily on Akshay Kumar’s effortless chemistry with his Hera Pheri team- Paresh, Rajpal and Suniel Shetty. Arshad Warsi doesn't have a lot to do here, but he adds some fun. Additionally, Farida Jalal as Badi Bi is outstanding, showing off brilliant comic timing, as does Kiran Kumar as Murad Chacha. Together, they bring the house down,” reads Hindustan Times’ review of the film. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Welcome To The Jungle shines in the performance department. It leans heavily on Akshay Kumar’s effortless chemistry with his Hera Pheri team- Paresh, Rajpal and Suniel Shetty. Arshad Warsi doesn't have a lot to do here, but he adds some fun. Additionally, Farida Jalal as Badi Bi is outstanding, showing off brilliant comic timing, as does Kiran Kumar as Murad Chacha. Together, they bring the house down,” reads Hindustan Times’ review of the film. {{/usCountry}}

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Addressing Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor’s absence from the third film, Akshay teased a fourth film to PTI. “Welcome is a full family. This is Nana, Mr Anil, me and all the people. This is like family. If Welcome 4 is ever made, you will find all of them (in it),” he said.

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