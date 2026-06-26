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Welcome to the Jungle box office collection day 1 (updated live): Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty film brings in 15 crore

Welcome to the Jungle box office collection day 1 (updated live): The Ahmed Khan ensemble film stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon and others.

Jun 26, 2026 08:08 pm IST
Written by Neeshita Nyayapati
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Welcome to the Jungle box office collection day 1 (updated live): Ahmed Khan’s Welcome to the Jungle was released in theatres this Friday. The third part of the Welcome franchise stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez and others in lead roles. The film had paid premieres the day before, which kick-started its business.

Welcome to the Jungle box office at 8 PM

Welcome to the Jungle box office collection day 1 (updated live): The Ahmed Khan film boasts of a massive star cast.

According to the trade website Sacnilk, Welcome to the Jungle had brought in 3.75 crore from its paid premieres on Thursday. As of 8 PM on Friday, the film has brought in 11.52 crore. Welcome 3 is also showing an occupancy of 23% from 9424 shows. This takes its opening collection to 15.27 crore so far.

For context, Akshay’s previous film, Bhooth Bangla, with Priyadarshan, had an opening net collection of 12.25 crore in India from 12,386 shows. Adding to the premiere collection of 3.75 crore, the film opened with 16 crore. His film before that, Jolly LLB 3, had a 12.50 crore opening. Welcome 3 showed an occupancy of 11% in the morning but increased to 26.85% in the afternoon. An increase in evening and night shows is expected.

About Welcome to the Jungle

Addressing Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor’s absence from the third film, Akshay teased a fourth film to PTI. “Welcome is a full family. This is Nana, Mr Anil, me and all the people. This is like family. If Welcome 4 is ever made, you will find all of them (in it),” he said.

 
akshay kumar
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