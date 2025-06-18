Welcome to the Jungle shoot halted due to Pahalgam attack, not payment issues, says source; to resume soon

On Tuesday, reports had surfaced that the shoot of Akshay Kumar-led comedy Welcome to the Jungle was halted due to some financial issues with the production. After reports claimed non-payment of dues to the crew had stopped production, a source close to the film claims the break in filming was due to the Pahalgam attack, as the filming was to take place in Kashmir. Ahmed Khan's Welcome To The Jungle has a large ensemble cast.

Why is Welcome to the Jungle shoot halted?

Welcome to the Jungle, directed by Ahmed Khan, features an ensemble cast of 34 actors led by Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Raveena Tandon, and Disha Patani among others. The film's shoot was halted last month. The source shares, "70% of the shoot of Welcome to the Jungle is already done. The remaining 30% was to be scheduled in Kashmir, but because of the unfortunate Pahalgam attack, the plan got pushed."

On Monday, Pinkvilla had reported that the film's shoot had been cancelled because of financial issues with the makers. "The film has been on floors for over a year and a half now. There are also issues of non-payment of dues to the actors and their staff. Some of the originally cast actors have exited the project, while others are still supporting it out of love for the franchise. They all believe that Welcome is a beloved franchise and are willing to adjust their dates to help complete Welcome to the Jungle,” the report quoted a source as saying.

‘Shoot is on track’

However, the insider connected with the producer denies this and adds, "The entire schedule was locked, which included helicopters, over 250 horses with horsemen, and 1200 junior artists. But, everything is on track, all 34 actors are excited and set to commence the last marathon schedule and will begin post-rains in a different location. "

Welcome to the Jungle was officially announced in 2023 with a stellar cast. In the announcement video, the cast is seen performing a cappella, giving a glimpse of the humour the film will offer. The film was scheduled to be released on Christmas 2025, but was then postponed.