What R-Day means to them...

As citizens of the country mark the 74th Republic Day, today – after Covid-19-induced restrictions - the celebrations this year are all the more special for all. On the occasion we connected with a few actors with an armed forces background and asked them about the importance of the day for them through the years.

Known for projects like Khakee-The Bihar Chapter and Big Bull actor Nikita Dutta shares her fond memories of R-Day with her father, retired Rear Admiral AK Dutt and uncle, retired Major General SK Dutta.

“Republic Day has been quite an important event in my life. My dad used to wear this special uniform and preparation of that was a tedious task for all. Also etched in my memory is the Bada Khana- a popular term for people in the armed forces. This lavish meal used to be organised at our Navy Hostel especially on R-Day. It had tricolour rice and many more such delicacies especially prepared, I still miss it. I have witnessed live parades but the one at Delhi has been closest to my heart. Those days still make me nostalgic,” says Dutta who is shooting for her Marathi debut film followed by her project Dange with maker Bejoy Nambiyar.

Shivaanii Rai

After doing roles in Fryday and Wallet , actor Shivaanii Rai says, “Every two to three years we used to get a new posting and then we had to adapt to a different environment and people. That has actually transformed me into a better being. My father was EME in the Indian Army and then I got married to a wing commander. And it was with his support that I took acting as a career. Last year, R-Day was a day to remember for us as my husband was part of formation of 75 and my first film Verses of War released the same day. How I wish to be tell and bring more stories on the screen from the lives of our soldiers.”

Renu Kaushal with her father.

Model-actor Renu Kaushal who is all set to make her film debut in March this year says, “I have learnt in all these years that it’s because of my defence background, I am a better person. Also, it plays an important role in my career. My father was an officer in the Indian Navy. So, for us, R-Day was always special. My father was posted on this ship and had signed off after completing 45 days of duty. As he reached home and slept, we got to know that the same ship had sunk. This incident made as realise how unpredictable life can be and also to cherish the moments together. That’s when our Republic and Independence Day gatherings became all the more special for us.”