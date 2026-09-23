What similarities do Shah Rukh Khan and Nani have? Raghav Juyal answers

Raghav Juyal recently was all praise for his The Paradise co-star Nani as they promoted the film across the country. In one instance, he even called him a ‘universal star’ while praising his performance. During a recent press conference, Raghav was asked about the similarities he sees between Nani and King star Shah Rukh Khan. Even as the actor listed out how they’re the same, Nani chimed in with jokes.

Similarities between Shah Rukh Khan and Nani

Nani and Shah Rukh Khan apparently have more in common than you would think.

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At a press meet in Mumbai, Raghav was asked, given that he worked in both The Paradise and King, what similarities he saw between Nani and Shah Rukh. Even as he tried to reply, Nani chimed in saying, “Measurements.” When that elicited loud laughter, he clarified, “No, no, no. I worked on Yash Raj’s first film in the South (Aaha Kalyanam in 2014). So, when I went for the photoshoot, that’s the first thing they told me. Sir, exact measurements as Shah Rukh sir. I was like, okay, nice. But not the exact payment. That is sad. I wish it were the exact payment, but yeah.”

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{{^usCountry}} Raghav then listed out ways in which Nani and Shah Rukh were similar. “I think the way they treat everyone equally on sets. That is something which I saw in Nani dada also, and Shah Rukh sir also. They treat everyone equally. And they are very, very respectful to everyone on set, each and every one. Be it the technicians, crew, juniors, or everyone,” he said, adding, “So, this is what I learned from both of them. And this is what they have in common. And the calmness they have, the patience they have.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Raghav then listed out ways in which Nani and Shah Rukh were similar. “I think the way they treat everyone equally on sets. That is something which I saw in Nani dada also, and Shah Rukh sir also. They treat everyone equally. And they are very, very respectful to everyone on set, each and every one. Be it the technicians, crew, juniors, or everyone,” he said, adding, “So, this is what I learned from both of them. And this is what they have in common. And the calmness they have, the patience they have.” {{/usCountry}}

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The actor also said, “Mujhe bade acche lagte hai un log jinmne patience hai, mere main nai hai. Mai bohot impatient sa aadmi hoon. (I like people who have patience; I don’t have any. I am a very impatient man).”

About The Paradise and King

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The Paradise is Nani and Srikanth Odela’s second film together after their 2023 hit Dasara. The film also stars Kayadu Lohar and Mohan Babu in lead roles, apart from Nani and Raghav. It is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under SLV Cinemas. Anirudh Ravichander composed the film’s music. Set in 1980s Secunderabad, the film tells the story of a marginalised community battling discrimination. It will be released in theatres in all South Indian languages and Hindi on September 24, with special premieres on September 23.

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King is directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Gauri Khan, Anand, and Mamta Anand under Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures. It stars Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi and Raghav. It will be released in theatres on December 24, and will also feature music by Anirudh and Sachin-Jigar.