When a man grabbed Shah Rukh Khan's leg on stage, refused to let go; even Priyanka Chopra was shocked. Watch

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has millions of fans across the globe and not everyone is always on their best behaviour. The actor has had his own share of bad fan encounters but some are just slightly more memorable than others. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan fans dig up old video of his humble reply about never leaving Bollywood)

Back in 2011, Shah Rukh was invited to the Indian International Film Awards (IIFA) at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada. The hosts, Boman Irani, Riteish Deshmukh had called Shah Rukh on stage when a fan rushed over too. Dressed in a formal black suit, he fell to Shah Rukh's feet, grabbed his leg and refused to let go. Shah Rukh repeatedly told him that his leg is hurt and to be careful.

#ShahRukhKhan's whole character is seen ❤️



When He told to Guards, to be nice with the man & not to pull him.

As security arrived on stage and tried to pull the man away from Shah Rukh, the actor told them to be gentler. “Aap kyu aise kheech rahe ho, bura lagra hai (Why are you pulling like this, it's looking bad),” he told them. Shah Rukh promised to meet the fan backstage, who appeared to be saying that he wishes to be an actor too. In the audience, Priyanka Chopra, Anupam Kher, Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh all appeared shocked at what was going on.

That year, Shah Rukh won the Best Actor award for My Name is Khan. Anushka won Best Actress Award for Band Baaja Baraat and Ranveer won Best Debut Male for the same film.

A few years ago, actor Kajol had spoken about Shah Rukh and his fans and how he is always polite towards them. Kajol shared the stage with Shah Rukh and said about him in 2015, “Shah Rukh Khan is the only actor, whether we have come from the airport at 3 in the morning, wherever we have gone, he has travelled or he's ill, have fever, he will stand, he will give every fan a photograph and will value everyone.”

She further told ABP News, “He makes sure women are comfortable, his bodyguards don't talk rudely to anyone. He takes care of his fans, he loves his fans despite everything.”

Shah Rukh will be seen in Pathaan, Dunki and Jawan next. The three films mark his comeback to full time acting after almost four years of break.

