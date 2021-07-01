When Aamir Khan 'scolded' Karan Johar and Arjun Kapoor for participating in 'violent' AIB roast

Aamir Khan is no stranger to courting the ire of the moral police. His home production Delhi Belly, which completes 10 years of release today, had landed in controversy for its raunchy tone, and the suggestive lyrics of one of its songs. But did you know that Aamir was so offended by the infamous AIB Knockout event that he 'scolded' Karan Johar and Arjun Kapoor for participating in it?

At a 2015 event, Aamir Khan admitted that he hadn't seen the roast, which featured several popular comedians making jokes at the expense of Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, and also the film industry in general. He described it as 'violent'.

“I don’t like to show you violence. I am sure there are lot of young people who have liked the show. My opinion is that it was a violent show. Karan (Johar) and Arjun (Kapoor) are my friends and I scolded them and told them that I was not impressed with it. I am not someone who can laugh at abuses and bad language, I think I have passed that age. I am not a 14 year-old who will laugh at abuses. I am not impressed. I personally have a problem with what they have done, therefore I have not seen the show. I felt that this is not my type of show, that’s why I haven’t seen it,” Aamir had said at the Youth for Governance 2015 event in Mumbai.

"I have not yet seen that roast, but I have heard a lot about it. And I have seen 2-3 clips of that, I was deeply affected by that and I was most disappointed in what I was hearing. I completely believe in freedom of speech, no issues, but we have to understand we all have certain responsibilities. When I heard what was being described to me I felt it was a very violent event. I do not like such things. Violence does not mean only physical, it can be verbal too. When you insult someone, you are perpetuating violence. When you are abusing or insulting someone, you are showing the world how violent you are," he added.

He brought up Delhi Belly himself and noted that he had gone around stressing that the film is meant only for an adult audience. "I have also made a film like Delhi Belly which got an A certificate. I myself have gone out telling people it's an adult film. There are expletives in the film so please don't come if you don't like such stuff," he said.

The AIB roast resulted in several FIRs being filed against the comedians and celebrities involved. The AIB comedy collective, which included Tanmay Bhat, Gursimran Khamba, Ashish Shakya and Rohan Joshi, is now defunct. Aamir defended his comments in a later interview with Mumbai Mirror. "I’m aware that if you sign up for the Roast, you sign up to insult each other. But, in this case, even those who hadn’t signed up were being targeted, like Farida Jalal, Reema Lagoo and a beautiful, young girl I love dearly," he had said, also in 2015.