When Abhishek Bachchan said Aishwarya Rai and Jaya Bachchan 'gang up' against him in Bengali

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai are close to their family members, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. The couple has often spoken about their bond with the family in interviews. However, Abhishek had once revealed that Jaya and Aishwarya would gang up against him and would 'rattle' away in Bengali.

In an interview in 2015, Abhishek Bachchan was asked if his mother, veteran actor Jaya Bachchan sided with him or his wife, actor Aishwarya Rai during arguments. Abhishek had said that the women team up against him.

"Ma and Ash gang up against me and they keep rattling on in Bengali. (Laughs) Mom knows the language because she is Bengali and Aishwarya had worked with Rituda (the late Rituparno Ghosh) in Chokher Bali, so she also can speak the language quite well. So whenever they have to team up against me, they start talking in Bengali," he said, speaking with DNA India.

"I understand it a bit. But I cannot speak much. My naani keeps complaining that I’m the only person in the family who does not know the language theek se. Even Pa can speak it well because he spent a lot of his formative years in Kolkata. I’m the only odd one out in the picture," he added.

Aishwarya had also opened up about the couple's arguments at home. In an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil had asked Aishwarya if she has fought with Abhishek. Aishwarya affirmed. She was then asked if she's the first one to apologise. "Hum hi bolte hai ji, jaldi bol dete hai aur khatam kar dete hai baat (I am the one to apologise first, I quickly say sorry and end the fight),” she said. Kapil appeared stumped and said, “Aap hi bolte hai? Itni sundar wife aur sorry bhi bole? Yeh toh khuda ka keher hai (You apologise? Such a beautiful wife who is the first to say sorry? This is God’s miracle).”

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have been married for 14 years now. The couple has a daughter whom they've named Aaradhya.