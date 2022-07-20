When Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan performed at Isha Ambai's sangeet; fans say 'miss her dance on screen'. Watch

Aishwarya Rai rarely shares her personal life on social media or attends film parties. However, the actor was her candid best, when she performed at the sangeet ceremony of businessman Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani in Udaipur in 2018. Accompanying her on the stage was husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan, as the couple danced to their song Tere Bina, from their 2007 film Guru. Also read: Aishwarya Rai wants to work with Abhishek Bachchan again but says 'family is priority'

A video from their onstage performance was shared online by fan and paparazzi accounts, at the time. It showed Aishwarya decked up in a silver lehenga and Abhishek in a red kurta pyjama for the sangeet. Aishwarya performed steps from the song and Abhishek grooved along with her, while letting her take the centrestage.

Fans of Aishwarya praised her performance in the comments section of a YouTube video from the sangeet. A fan wrote, “What a beautiful performance!! Miss Aishwarya's dances on screen.” Another said, “Awwww I want more.” One fan also wrote, “You guys are so cute together.”

Aishwarya and Abhishek have worked in a few films together including Dhai Akshar Prem Ke, Sarkar Raj, Dhoom 2, Umrao Jaan, Guru and Raavan. Aishwarya had also done a special dance number Kajrare in Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan's film Bunty Aur Babli.

Aishwarya was last seen in 2018 film, Fanney Khan. She will now be seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 1, based on the eponymous epic novel by Kalki. The actor reportedly has dual roles in the film, as Nandini - the wife of Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar, and her mute mother - Queen Mandakini Devi. The film will release in theatres on September 30.

Abhishek was last seen in the film Dasvi. He will reportedly be seen in SSS 7, remake of 2019 Tamil film Oththa Seruppu Size 7.

On being asked about working with Abhishek in a film again, Aishwarya told ETimes in a recent interview, "My priority is still my family and my child. I braved and stepped out to complete Mani sir's Ponniyin Selvan, but that doesn't change my focus for my family and Aaradhya."

