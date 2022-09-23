When Aishwarya Rai was asked why there’s no ‘handsome with brains’: Abhishek Bachchan ka naam suna hai? Watch

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is has a penchant for witty responses in interviews and fan interactions. The actor once won hearts when asked about why there’s no ‘handsome with brains’ at a event? In an old video shared by a fan club, Aishwarya praised her husband Abhishek Bachchan in response to the query. Also read: Abhishek Bachchan jokes about ‘stealing’ Aishwarya Rai from Guru sets

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident happened on Kapil Sharma’s show Comedy Nights With Kapil in 2015 where Aishwarya Rai had arrived to promote her movie Jazbaa. During the show, she interacted and answered fan questions. One of her fans asked her, “Beauty with brain hota hai, handsome with brain kyu nahi hota? (We have beauty with brains, why there’s n handsome with brains)”

To this, she instantly responded with, “Abhishek Bachchan ka naam suna hai? (Have you heard of Abhishek Bachchan before?) Reacting to the video, a fan said in the comment section, “She’s so supportive.” Many others praised her ‘presence of mind.’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Abhishek and Aishwarya got married in 2007 and have a daughter together, Aaradhya. The two were friends while working together initially in films. Their friendship later turned into love during the Muzaffar Ali film, Umraao Jaan as per Abhishek. Both have starred in several films together, such as Dhai Akshar Prem Ke, Sarkar Raj, Dhoom 2, Umrao Jaan, Guru and Raavan. Aishwarya had also done a special dance number on the song Kajra re in Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan's film Bunty Aur Babli.

Aishwarya will be next seen in Mani Ratnam’s upcoming Ponniyin Selvan: I, releasing on September 30. On the other hand, Abhishek was last seen in Dasvi. He will next star in the Hindi remake of Oththa Seruppu Size 7.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON