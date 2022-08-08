Abhishek Bachchan jokes about ‘stealing’ Aishwarya Rai from Guru sets on Case Toh Banta Hai. Watch

Abhishek Bachchan recently spoke about his and Aishwarya Rai's love story as they filmed their 2007 movie Guru. The actor was seen in the Case Toh Banta Hai trailer with Riteish Deshmukh, Varun Sharma and Kusha Kapila, where he tried to defend himself after being accused of stealing props from the sets of his movies. The actor said he even ‘stole’ Aishwarya from the sets of Guru as he appeared on Amazon miniTV’s courtroom comedy show. Read more: Kareena Kapoor makes a confession in Case Toh Banta Hai trailer

In the Case Toh Banta Hai trailer that dropped on Saturday, Riteish Deshmukh, who features as 'janta ka lawyer (public's lawyer)' in the series, was heard listing an accusations levelled against Abhishek, and said, “Sets se kaafi saare props chura lete hai (He has been accused of stealing a number of props from the sets of his films).” The actor said, “Guru ke sets pe unhone… (on the sets of Guru, he…)” when Abhishek is seen joking and referring to his wife, Aishwarya Rai, and saying, “Heroine ko chura liya (stole the heroine).”

Loosely based on the life of Reliance-founder, the late Dhirubhai Ambani, Mani Ratnam’s Guru starred the now real-life couple Abhishek and Aishwarya. Guru released on January 12, 2007, and Aishwarya and Abhishek married in Mumbai on April 20, 2007.

Aside from Abhishek, the Case Toh Banta Hai trailer also featured Vicky Kaushal, Pankaj Tripathi, Shahid Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Chunky Panday and Ananya Panday. The celebs were seen facing unusual accusations levelled against them. Earlier, in July, the first trailer of the series released and showed Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Rohit Shetty, Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan in the witness box. While Riteish appears on the show as 'janta ka lawyer (public's lawyer)', Varun defends celebrities in his role as 'Bollywood insaaf specialist (Bollywood justice specialist).' Kusha is 'the fiesty judge', who will announce celebrities as guilty or innocent.

Abhishek was last seen in the film 2022 Dasvi alongside Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. On the other hand, Aishwarya will soon be seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: I. The film will be released in cinemas worldwide on September 30. Apart from Aishwarya, it also stars Karthi, Vikram, Jayam Ravi, and Trisha.

