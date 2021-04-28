When Aishwarya Rai, Shah Rukh Khan met Kate Middleton and Prince William during their India tour in 2016

Bollywood stars are known to host eminent personalities when they visit India. In 2016, several stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit had come together under one roof to welcome British royal family members - Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Kate Middleton and Prince William were on their maiden trip to India that year. During their visit, a grand reception was held in Mumbai with several Bollywood stars coming together. Photos from the event show Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan sharing the stage with Kate and William before they meet and greet other Bollywood stars.

The guest list included Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, director Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Alia Bhatt, Farhan Akhtar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Parineeti Chopra Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, and Huma Qureshi, among many others.

At the time, Shah Rukh had told PTI, "It was very nice. They are so elegant and beautiful. It was really nice to see them.” Madhuri had also tweeted a picture from the event and said, "It was a pleasure meeting their highnesses, William and Kate. Very gracious and down to earth."

During the visit, William said, “It has been a wonderful and colourful evening. It has been a real treat to be welcomed to India in this way... When Catherine and I got married, India was the first place in her list which she told me she wanted to visit. Two children and five years later we finally made it and we are quite honoured to be here."

Earlier this month, Kate and William mourned the death of Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth. He died on April 9, at the age of 99. The funeral took place on April 17.

Bollywood, on the other hand, has been coming forward to help the country grapples with the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Stars like Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Alia and many others have dedicated their social media accounts to amplify resources.