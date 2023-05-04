When Alia Bhatt said Ranbir Kapoor ‘is the Sonam Kapoor of men’s fashion’

In a 2018 interview, actor Alia Bhatt spoke about now-husband Ranbir Kapoor. Alia talked about what it was like working with the actor for Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva, their first film together, which was released last year after multiple delays. Talking about Ranbir's style, Alia said she had always believed that filmmaker Karan Johar 'was the Sonam Kapoor of men’s fashion', but after getting to know Ranbir, she had 'given the fashionista tag' to him. Also read: Prabal Gurung invited Alia Bhatt for Met Gala previously but she had refused

Alia Bhatt with Ranbir Kapoor at a recent event in Mumbai.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor married in April last year and welcomed daughter Raha Kapoor in November 2022. In an old interview, Alia spoke about Ranbir as a co-star, and called his style 'smashing'. Alia also said she had begun 'seeking his advice' before buying something.

"I always believed that Karan Johar was the Sonam Kapoor of men’s fashion. But now I believe it’s Ranbir Kapoor. He’s a hidden fashionista. In Bulgaria, he was ordering things just for fun. I saw so many new looks. One day he’d arrive in velvet, then one day in camouflage, then some coloured caps and pants... He’s smashing to a point where I’ve begun seeking his advice whether I should buy something or whether something is working or not. I’ve given the fashionista tag to Ranbir Kapoor. I believe Karan will happily give away that tag because he loves him too much," Alia told Filmfare in 2018.

Earlier this week, Alia Bhatt made her Met Gala debut in a white dress designed by Prabal Gurung. The actor shared a bunch of pictures from the event, where she mingled with celebs such as singer Rita Ora. This year, apart from Alia, actor Priyanka Chopra, socialite-entrepreneur Natasha Poonawalla and billionaire heiress Isha Ambani attended the event.

Alia will soon make her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone co-starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Next, she will be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh and veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. Alia also has Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka and Katrina Kaif as one of her upcoming projects.

