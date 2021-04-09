When Ameesha Patel brought 'Shan Paul' to Salman Khan's Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, left Twitter in splits

Ameesha Patel and Salman Khan shared the stage on Bigg Boss 13, but did you know she visited the sets of his film Prem Ratan Dhan Payo in 2015?

At the time, she'd set the rumour mill churning when a typo in her tweet was taken as a hint that singer Sean Paul might be involved in the film. Ameesha had shared a picture of herself, posing with Salman, and had written in her tweet, "Lovely afternoon with darling @BeingSalmanKhan on sets of Prem Ratan Shan Paul."

Lovely afternoon with darling @BeingSalmanKhan on sets of PRem Ratan Shan Paul pic.twitter.com/aPiAinHtGH — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) September 21, 2015

Her tweet inspired news headlines like, "Salman Khan's Prem Ratan Dhan Payo to have Shaun Paul?" and "‘Shan Paul’ a part of Salman Khan’s Prem Ratan Dhan Payo?" and "Ameesha Patel Believes That 'Shan Paul' Is A Part Of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo".

Reacting to her tweet, one fan had written, "Stupid autocorrect converted dhan payo to shan paul." Other couldn't help but laugh.

Ameesha made her Bollywood debut with Hrithik Roshan-starrer Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai. She followed it up with another blockbuster, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. After appearing in hits such as Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Race 2, her output slowed down. Her last release was 2018's Bhaiaji Superhit.

Earlier this year, it was reported that director Anil Sharma is planning a sequel to Gadar, which will bring back Ameesha and Sunny Deol. Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, co-starring Sonam Kapoor and directed by Sooraj Barjatya, was a major box office success, making over ₹400 crore worldwide.

