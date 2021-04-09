IND USA
Ameesha Patel also appeared on Bigg Boss 13, hosted by Salman Khan.
When Ameesha Patel brought 'Shan Paul' to Salman Khan's Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, left Twitter in splits

  • Ameesha Patel set the rumour mill churning in 2015, when a typo in her tweet had fans speculating if singer Sean Paul was making an appearance in Salman Khan's Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 09, 2021 05:42 PM IST

Ameesha Patel and Salman Khan shared the stage on Bigg Boss 13, but did you know she visited the sets of his film Prem Ratan Dhan Payo in 2015?

At the time, she'd set the rumour mill churning when a typo in her tweet was taken as a hint that singer Sean Paul might be involved in the film. Ameesha had shared a picture of herself, posing with Salman, and had written in her tweet, "Lovely afternoon with darling @BeingSalmanKhan on sets of Prem Ratan Shan Paul."

Her tweet inspired news headlines like, "Salman Khan's Prem Ratan Dhan Payo to have Shaun Paul?" and "‘Shan Paul’ a part of Salman Khan’s Prem Ratan Dhan Payo?" and "Ameesha Patel Believes That 'Shan Paul' Is A Part Of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo".

Reacting to her tweet, one fan had written, "Stupid autocorrect converted dhan payo to shan paul." Other couldn't help but laugh.

Ameesha made her Bollywood debut with Hrithik Roshan-starrer Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai. She followed it up with another blockbuster, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. After appearing in hits such as Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Race 2, her output slowed down. Her last release was 2018's Bhaiaji Superhit.

Also read: 'Get a life', says Ameesha Patel, after being accused of defrauding businessman

Earlier this year, it was reported that director Anil Sharma is planning a sequel to Gadar, which will bring back Ameesha and Sunny Deol. Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, co-starring Sonam Kapoor and directed by Sooraj Barjatya, was a major box office success, making over 400 crore worldwide.

salman khan ameesha patel bigg boss prem ratan dhan payo sean paul + 3 more

