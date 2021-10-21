When Ananya Panday said Shah Rukh Khan was like her second dad: 'We used to go with him for IPL matches'

Ananya Panday shares a close bond with Shah Rukh Khan's family. His daughter, Suhana Khan, is one of Ananya's closest friends in the industry. Ananya has often been spotted spending time with Shah Rukh's sons Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan as well.

In fact, Ananya is so close to Shah Rukh that she had once called him her ‘second dad’. In 2019, Ananya was talking about being starstruck every time she meets stars from the industry when she described her bond with Shah Rukh.

“SRK is like my second dad. He is my best friend’s dad so we used to go with him for all the IPL matches,” she told Asian Age. “Only Suhana (Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter) and Shanaya (Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter) are my close friends from the industry and we share everything,” she added.

As reported by Filmfare, during the promotions of Student of the Year 2, Ananya had also revealed, “We have done some really weird things (growing up). Shah Rukh (Khan) sir always used to encourage us and do photoshoots with us. He would take our videos and make us feel like we are the best actors. He would show them to everyone and say: Look what they did.”

Ananya has so far starred in a few movies. Besides her debut film, Ananya was seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh with Kartik Aaryan and Khaali Peeli with rumoured boyfriend, actor Ishaan Khatter.

Shah Rukh's older son Aryan Khan is at Arthur Road Jail these days after he was arrested in a drug-related case by the NCB. While Shah Rukh had visited Aryan earlier in the day, a team of NCB has arrived at his Mumbai house - Mannat - for a raid. Ananya's house has been raided by the NCB as well. As per reports, Ananya has been summoned for questioning as well.

