When Ayesha Shroff wrote a letter to Jackie Shroff's girlfriend saying they will both marry him, live like sisters

Jackie Shroff once recalled how Ayesha Shroff, before their marriage, wrote a letter to this then-girlfriend proposing that they both tie the knot with the actor and 'live like sisters'. As he clocks his 66th birthday, we bring you an old interview during which he spoke about the incident. (Also Read | Jackie Shroff says he never differentiated between lead and supporting roles)

While talking to Simi Garewal on her talk show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal in 2002, Simi asked Jackie how did he realise that 'it was the real thing' with Ayesha Shroff.

Jackie replied, "The first time that I said she really is in love with me was when she wrote a letter to a friend of mine who I was in love with before she came in." Ayesha said, "His girlfriend before me."

Jackie continued, "She went away to the US, maybe to do a course and she said she will come back. Meanwhile, I met her and fell in love with her. So, I told her that I love the girl who is in the US and she is gonna come back. Trust me she has gone there to...And she said, 'Let me write a letter to her'. She wrote a letter to her saying once you come back, we will live like sisters and get married to Jackie together'. So I would have two wives. She did it."

Ayesha said, "I don't know what I was thinking. I don't believe I did that. I did. The thing was I just wanted this guy... If there was a choice between losing him and keeping him with her, it is as simple as that."

Jackie and Ayesha tied the knot on June 5, 1987. They have two children--daughter Krishna Shroff and a son-actor Tiger Shroff. On his birthday, Ayesha dropped a string of images of him and captioned them, "Happppppiest birthday to the best husband, best father, best son, best friend, best actor, best human being!!! And that doesn't even begin to say it!! @apnabhidu."

Tiger took to Instagram Stories and posted a video and throwback picture. He wrote, "Love you so much. Happy birthday daddy." Krishna also posted a video of herself with her father. She captioned it, "To my whole (heart). Happiest of days today and always."

Jackie, fondly known as Jaggu Dada, has been in the film industry for over 40 years. He has acted in more than 220 movies. The actor made his debut with Swami Dada, released in 1982. Since then, the actor went on to deliver some amazing performances in films like Hero, Ram Lakhan, 1942: A Love Story, Rangeela among many others.

Jackie was recently seen in the horror comedy film Phone Bhoot along with actors Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar. Director Subhash Ghai also announced his new collaboration with Jackie on Wednesday.

