When birthday girl Kajal Aggarwal described her ideal man, years before she married Gautam Kitchlu

Kajal Aggarwal, who turned a year older on Saturday, had once said that she was not a pro at dating. "If I were, I would probably be married by now," she said, in an interview in 2017. Three years later, in 2020, life took a turn and she was exchanging her vows with businessman Gautam Kitchlu, whom she dated for three years.

In the past, Kajal Aggarwal was asked about her wedding a couple of times. Although Kajal did not reveal if she was seeing someone, she did confirm that she wanted to get married one day. In 2017, during a conversation with Ritz Magazine, the actor had opened up that she believed in the constitution of marriage.

"I will get married when the time is right and when I find the right man. It’s not about needing a man or leaving your work. It’s about companionship and when I feel I have found the one I want for life, then I will tie the knot. I strongly believe in the constitution of marriage. My parents have lived together all these years. I believe in strong relationships and that they need constant work. One should not get married just for the heck of it or if they have reached marriageable age," she said.

During the same conversation, she also described her ideal man as someone with characteristics of 'honesty, loyalty and integrity.' "If he has all of these, he’s mine. I’m not really looking for a hunk as I’m not particular about someone with great looks," she said.

Almost four years since the interview, Kajal is now happily married to Gautam. Last year, speaking with Vogue India, Kajal revealed that she and Gautam were first friends and gradually began dating before they decided to tie the knot.

"We were used to meeting all the time. Whether it was a social party or an important professional endeavour, the other one would always show up. So, amidst the lockdown, when we didn’t see each other for a few weeks—at best, we would catch a glimpse behind a mask at a grocery store—we realised that we wanted to be together," she said.

Kajal added that there was no grand proposal. Instead, the couple had a heartfelt conversation about marrying each other. "Gautam is understated when it comes to romance. He’s not the filmy sort, and I am grateful for it because I have enough of that in my films. So, it wasn’t a proposal with all of the jazz, but it was an extremely heartfelt, emotional conversation between us. He was so authentic about his feelings and the way he expressed how he wanted to have a future with me; I couldn’t be more sure about spending my life with him!” she said.