Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / When crying Alia Bhatt told Varun Dhawan reason behind her breakdown: ‘I can’t trust this…’
bollywood

When crying Alia Bhatt told Varun Dhawan reason behind her breakdown: ‘I can’t trust this…’

Varun Dhawan once recorded a video of Alia Bhatt crying because she was hungry. The clip was played during their appearance on Koffee With Karan in 2017.
On Koffee With Karan in 2017, Karan Johar played a video of Alia Bhatt crying.
Published on Dec 31, 2021 07:22 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

During Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt’s appearance on Koffee With Karan in 2017, a video of her sobbing inconsolably was played. She broke down due to hunger pangs.

Varun appeared to be recording the video of Alia crying. “Can you at least tell me why you are crying?” he asked her. “Because I am hungry,” she explained. When he asked her if there was no food, she tearfully replied, “No, they have cheese balls on the menu, I can’t trust this menu.”

Host Karan Johar, Varun and Alia laughed as they watched the video play. It seemed to have been shot during the making of Shashank Khaitan’s Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

RELATED STORIES

Varun and Alia made their Bollywood debut together in 2012 with Student Of The Year, directed by Karan. Since then, they have starred together in three films - Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Kalank.

In an interview with Hindustan Times in 2017, around the release of Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Varun addressed link-up rumours with Alia and said that it was ‘very upsetting’ for him. “And it’s purely due to the fact that Alia and I were working extremely hard [in Singapore] on the film. We were conscious about the fact that we were pairing up for the third time, and so, we were like, ‘we should do something novel and unique’,” he said.

Also read: Varun Dhawan was asked if Kalank was his last film with Alia Bhatt. Here’s his answer

Varun said that he and Alia worked very hard on Badrinath Ki Dulhania. “And when these things [such rumours] come in, sometimes, it makes your work look frivolous. It makes people say things like, ‘yaar, yeh log yahi kar rahein hain (these two are just messing around)’. It got irritating at that point, but now, it’s fine. It’s part and parcel of being an actor, and you also take such things with a pinch of salt,” he said.

Topics
varun dhawan alia bhatt
