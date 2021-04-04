IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / When Danny Denzongpa didn't know how to handle Parveen Babi who'd enter in his bedroom, watch films in his absence
Parveen Babi was born on April 4, 1954 in Junagarh, Gujarat.
Parveen Babi was born on April 4, 1954 in Junagarh, Gujarat.
bollywood

When Danny Denzongpa didn't know how to handle Parveen Babi who'd enter in his bedroom, watch films in his absence

  • On actor Parveen Babi's 67th birth anniversary, a look at her relationship with fellow actor Danny Denzongpa.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 04, 2021 07:18 AM IST

Actor Parveen Babi died 16 years ago but the fascination with her remains intact. Her relationships and mental health have been endlessly debated. She was in serious relationship with three men from the industry - Danny Denzongpa, Kabir Bedi and Mahesh Bhatt. While a lot has been written about Kabir and Mahesh chapters in Parveen's life, little is known about what happened betweeh her and Danny. They were reportedly together for four years but he had no inkling of her illness. On her 67th birth anniversary, a look at her years with Danny.

Parveen and Danny were part of what was known as the Juhu Gang which included Shekhar Kapur, Kabir Bedi, Protima Bedi, Prarikshit Sahni among others. Parveen and Danny were blissfully happy but soon both had different expectations from their relationship and that meant that the two drifted apart.


The usuaully reticent Danny had said in an interview to Bollywood Hungama that she "was my first girlfriend" and that they "lived in the same building". "She was on the 4th floor and I was on the 1st floor," he had added.


Despite four blissful years, by the mid-70s, the two started to move away from each other. Parveen began dating Kabir Bedi, who was married to dancer Protima Bedi and was a father of two kids. Danny had started seeing young Kim Yashpal, who is best remembered for her role in Disco Dancer. In a rare interview to Filmfare, Danny had said: “We were two young kids and we lived together for four years. That was big news those days. We had a wonderful time, but later we grew apart and parted on a good note. We remained friends."


Danny had no knowledge of Parveen's illness but her behaviour even after they broke up was a bit bizarre. He had thrown some light on it. Narrating an incident, he had revealed how once when his then girlfriend Kim and he reached his Mumbai home, to their uttter surprise, they found Parveen in his bedroom, watching movies on a VCR. “Parveen would keep inviting me for dinner. I had a new girlfriend (actor Kim) those days who was wary of Parveen. Also, if your ex keeps walks into the house anytime, it would be difficult for any girl to accept. I would pick up Kim from the sets after pack up and reach home only to find Parveen in my bedroom watching a movie on the VCR. I asked Parveen not to do it. But she’d say, ‘We don’t have anything between us, we are friends'."


Danny realised that Parveen was unwell much later when she was dating Mahesh. It had been Parveen's nature to invite Danny for dinner. He had continued in the same interview: "I had been for dinner at her place. There were silver conches on the table. When I began blowing one, she got frightened. That’s when Mahesh said, ‘She gets easily frightened these days and is turning into a recluse’.”

Also read: ‘Parveen Babi survived on a diet of milk, eggs towards the end of her life’: Karishma Upadhyay


Danny had maintained that he had always been there for her as her health steadily declined. He would visit her whenever needed. Then one day, she suddenly stopped all interaction with Danny. The reason was Amitabh Bachchan. In the same interview he had continued how she once read an interview which mentioned Danny was good friends with Amitabh. In her illness, Parveen would accuse Amitabh along with many international powers wanting to harm her. That was it - one day, as he visited her, she looked through the keyhole and refused to let him in. And thus ended what had been a strong but a short-lived romance.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
parveen babi birth anniversary parveen babi danny denzongpa parveen babi a life bollywood bollywood boulevard bollywood singer test kabir bedi mahesh bhatt + 7 more

Related Stories

Amala Paul will also feature in Netflix’s Telugu Lust Stories.
Amala Paul will also feature in Netflix’s Telugu Lust Stories.
entertainment

Amala Paul likely to play Parveen Babi in Mahesh Bhatt’s web series

Hindustan Times | By Karthik Kumar
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2020 03:09 PM IST
Amala Paul will make her Bollywood debut with a web series on late actor Parveen Babi, to be directed by Mahesh Bhatt.
READ FULL STORY
Parveen Babi, alongwith Zeenat Aman, was among the top-billed actresses of the 1970s.(HT Photo)
Parveen Babi, alongwith Zeenat Aman, was among the top-billed actresses of the 1970s.(HT Photo)
bollywood

Parveen Babi birth anniversary: The diva who was undone by mental illness

Hindustan Times, New Delhi | By Nivedita Mishra
UPDATED ON APR 04, 2018 01:39 PM IST
Parveen Babi would have turned 69 had she been alive. All that she is remembered for today is her sensuous onscreen avatar and her illness. Truth is she was much more than that.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP