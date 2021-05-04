Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / When Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt came together to sing Ranbir Kapoor’s Channa Mereya. Watch video
When Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt came together to sing Ranbir Kapoor’s Channa Mereya. Watch video

Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt, who shared the couch on Koffee With Karan in 2018, sang Channa Mereya on the show. Watch the throwback video here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAY 04, 2021 07:16 AM IST
Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt sang Channa Mereya on Koffee With Karan.

In an earlier appearance on Koffee With Karan, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt sang the heartbreak anthem, Channa Mereya, together. The song, from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, was originally picturised on Ranbir Kapoor. Incidentally, Deepika was in a relationship with Ranbir, over a decade ago, while he is currently dating Alia.

Deepika and Alia came together on Koffee With Karan in 2018. During the rapid fire round, Deepika was asked what she loves, hates and tolerates about Ranbir. “I love that he doesn’t get upset. Hate could actually also be the same thing,” she said, answering in the affirmative when host Karan Johar asked if she dislikes that ‘he is not reactive’. “And tolerate, again, the fact that he doesn’t express. I think they are all interconnected,” she added.

On being asked the same question about Alia, Deepika said, “One thing I love about her is her candidness. I don’t think I know her well enough to hate anything about her.” She added with a chuckle, “One thing I can tolerate are her burps.”

Deepika will be seen next in Kabir Khan’s 83, alongside her husband Ranveer Singh. The sports drama, based on the Indian cricket team’s first-ever World Cup win in 1983, is scheduled for a theatrical release next month. However, its future is uncertain, as the country witnesses a surge in Covid-19 cases.

Also read: Mini Mathur gives it back to Twitter troll who asked if husband Kabir Khan is bankrupt after investing in 83

Meanwhile, Alia’s next release is Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, in which she plays the titular role of a brothel owner who had connections with the Mumbai underworld. The film is slated to open in theatres on July 30 but reports suggest that it might go the direct-to-digital route.

Ranbir has the dacoit drama, Shamshera, directed by Karan Malhotra, up for release on July 30. He also has Ayan Mukerji’s supernatural drama, Brahmastra, with Alia in the pipeline.

