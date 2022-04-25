When Deepika Padukone's kiss surprised Anushka Sharma; fans react to old clip: 'She legit asked what is she doing'

Actor Anushka Sharma was left surprised after actor Deepika Padukone planted a kiss on her cheek a few years ago. In an old video, shared on Reddit recently, Anushka was seen at an event posing for the paparazzi. Deepika Padukone came to her, held and kissed her. (Also Read | Fan's video of watching IPL match with Anushka Sharma gets 10 million views. Watch)

Anushka seemed taken aback, though she kept laughing. She was also seen telling Deepika something which made the actor laugh. Actor Aamir Khan and filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani were also seen in the clip.

Reacting to the post, Reddit users dropped comments pointing out that Anushka was unsettled by Deepika's kiss. A person said, "Did I hear that correctly? she asked her ‘What are you doing?’" A comment read, "Yeah like I could feel the cringe through the screen. Anushka didn't even pretend to be into it." Another Reddit user wrote, "Ahh I shivered in cringe someone please erase this from my mind."

"Anushka looks so uncomfortable," pointed out a fan. "I remember in a clear video she legit asked her what is she doing," recalled a person. "Anushka doesn’t want to fake it for the paps," said a person.

A few fans also pointed out that Deepika kissed her Gehraiyaan co-star, actor Ananya Panday recently during the film's promotions. "She tried kissing Ananya during Gehraiyan promotions and Ananya didn’t see and moved away lol," wrote a person. "She did the same with Ananya during Gehraiyan promotions! Ananya couldn't say anything but she wasn't prepared for this either!" said another person.

Deepika and Anushka made their Bollywood debut, with actor Shah Rukh Khan, only a year apart. While Deepika began her journey with Om Shanti Om (2007), Anushka was seen in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008). Both the actors have featured in many films since then.

Deepika has worked in films such as Love Aaj Kal (2009), Cocktail (2012), Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Ram-Leela and Chennai Express (2013), Bajirao Mastani and Piku (2015), XXX: Return of Xander Cage (2017), Padmaavat (2018), Chhapaak (2020) and 83 (2021). She was last seen in Gehraiyaan. She has Project K with Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas in her pipeline; as well as Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham.

After her debut film, Anushka starred in films such as Band Baaja Baaraat (2010), Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012), PK (2014), NH10 and Dil Dhadakne Do (2015), Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Sultan (2016), Sui Dhaaga and Sanju (2018). She was last seen in Zero (2018) with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She has Prosit Roy's Chakda Xpress in the pipeline.

