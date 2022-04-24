Fan's video of watching IPL match with Anushka Sharma gets 10 million views. Watch

Actor Anushka Sharma recently watched an Indian Premier League (IPL) match, between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals. A woman, who went for the same match for the first time, has now shared a video as she got to enjoy the game sitting near the actor and her family. They were watching the IPL match in the corporate box at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. (Also Read | Anushka Sharma surprised after Virat Kohli's one-handed blinder at IPL match, smiles as he flashes victory sign. Watch)

Taking to Instagram Reels, the woman, named Raveena Ahuja, shared the video last week (April 17) documenting the match. The video started with Raveena posing inside her car. She added a caption in the video, "Watching an entire IPL match with Anushka Sharma." Next, she was seen at the stands smiling and also having a snack sitting while watching the match. She added in the clip, "Corporate box at Wankhede Stadium."

The next part of the clip featured Anushka standing a few feet away from Raveena smiling and watching the match. The words, "here is the glimpse of her...wait till the end for more", were written on the video. Anushka was also seen clapping in the clip. The video next featured Raveena having a meal with Anushka's family sitting in front of her. She wrote, "Anushka Sharma's family right in front of us."

The video ended with Raveena and several of her friends posing with Anushka for the camera. Anushka was seen saying something and laughing which also left everyone in splits. Raveena wrote, "Finally managed to click a video with her. Look at her laughing."

Sharing the video, she captioned it, "For the very FIRST time in my life I went to the Stadium to watch the live match and it turned out to be like one of the best experiences ever. @kireetrijhwani a big THANK YOU."

The video has so far garnered 10 million views. Reacting to the post, a person wrote, "Jealousy level at peak." Another person said, "God's favourite child you are!!" "OMG How can someone be so lucky mahn!!" commented an Instagram user. "How does it feels to live someone else's dream," read another comment.

Anushka had enjoyed the match where her husband, cricketer and former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli was lauded for his one-handed blinder against Delhi Capitals. Several pictures and videos of Anushka emerged online showing her reaction to Virat's catch. Anushka was surprised as she smiled when Virat caught the ball. He also flashed the victory sign at Anushka.

Anushka will soon be seen in Chakda Xpress, which is based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Helmed by Prosit Roy, Chakda Xpress will mark Anushka's return to film after four years. Anushka last featured in Zero (2018) alongside Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan.

