Anushka Sharma surprised after Virat Kohli's one-handed blinder at IPL match, smiles as he flashes victory sign. Watch

Actor Anushka Sharma was left surprised and happy after her husband, cricketer and former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli's one-handed blinder against Delhi Capitals. In the recent Indian Premier League (IPL), Delhi Capitals played with Royal Challengers Bangalore at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. (Also Read | Anushka Sharma poses with Virat Kohli in glam new pics, he declares them 'uff, too hot')

In several pictures and videos that have emerged online, Anushka was seen with her hands near her head as she smiled when Virat caught the ball. As Virat Kohli flashed the victory sign at Anushka, she was seen smiling. He was also seen making a fist and laughing in one of the pictures.

Several other pictures of Anuska show her with a tense expression on her face. She was also seen smiling and laughing in a few other photos. Anushka was seen in a sleeveless white top and blue denims. She also carried a bag. Her parents joined her for the match too.

Anushka Sharma reacts after Virat Kohli's catch.

Anushka Sharma at the stands.

Meanwhile, Anushka is now gearing up for her upcoming movie Chakda Xpress, based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Helmed by Prosit Roy, Chakda Xpress marks Anushka's return to movies after a gap of four years. She was last seen in Zero in 2018 alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

The film is slated to release in the second half of 2022 on Netflix. Hailing from a small town in West Bengal named Chakda, Jhulan developed an affinity for cricket despite various obstacles in her way. The movie revolves around the highlights of her career, from convincing her parents, and breaking the stereotypes to her rise as one of the greatest female cricketers India has ever produced.

Recently speaking with news agency PTI, film producer and Anushka's brother Karnesh Ssharma had spoken about Virat's tips for the film. Karnesh had said that, “he has been very helpful. He has helped us get coaches.”

Last month, Anushka announced that she was stepping away from Clean Slate Filmz production house to dedicate more time to acting. She founded it with her brother Karnesh in 2013. They produced projects like NH10, Pari, Phillauri, Bulbbul, and the critically acclaimed series Pataal Lok.

