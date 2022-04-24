When Deepika Padukone told Madhuri Dixit about dad's crush, how he locked himself in bathroom when she got married

Actor Madhuri Dixit used to rule the Hindi film industry in the 90s and there are very few Bollywood lovers who did not have a crush on her back then. Her fans also included former badminton legend and actor Deepika Padukone's father, Prakash Padukone. In an event almost six years ago, Deepika had revealed her father's crush on Madhuri, which left her blushing. (Also read: Deepika Padukone reveals she and her family 'are very different' from Ranveer Singh: 'We're extremely sensitive but...')

Madhuri made her acting debut with Abodh in 1984 and later delivered hits such as Beta, Tezaab, Raja, Dil and the blockbuster Hum Aapke Hain Koun. She later starred in movies like Lajja, Dil Toh Paagal Hai and Devdas but took a break from movies after she married Dr Shriram Nene and moved to the US with him in 1999.

In a conversation with Deepika for India Today in 2016, Madhuri was told about how she broke Prakash's heart. “My father in fact has had the most massive crush on you,” she told Madhuri, who laughed at first and then blushed.

“I told him today. I said I am doing this thing, do you want to come,” she said and imitated her dad by lowering her neck shyly and saying ‘no, no’ with a smile. “Maybe I've mentioned this to you before but he's always been doing his own thing, playing badminton, children, wife… He had this whole routine of waking up in the morning and taking the newspapers to the loo, coffee etc. The day you announced or rather the media got to know that you were getting married, he locked himself up in the bathroom,” she told Madhuri, who began laughing. “Till today, it's a running joke in the family. He was so shattered. He came out and you could actually see, he had these bags under his eyes. My mother was like, what were you crying in the loo or what?”

Prakash and his wife Ujjala Padukone also have another daughter named Anisha, a golf player. After their marriage, Madhuri and Shriram had two sons, Arin and Ryan. Deepika is married to Ranveer Singh.

