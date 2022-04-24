Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / When Deepika Padukone told Madhuri Dixit about dad's crush, how he locked himself in bathroom when she got married
bollywood

When Deepika Padukone told Madhuri Dixit about dad's crush, how he locked himself in bathroom when she got married

Deepika Padukone and Madhuri Dixit once talked to each other about their careers and even shared some fun anecdotes, such as the time when Prakash Padukone was heartbroken about Madhuri's wedding.
Madhuri Dixit was left blushing at Deepika Padukone's words.
Published on Apr 24, 2022 04:43 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Madhuri Dixit used to rule the Hindi film industry in the 90s and there are very few Bollywood lovers who did not have a crush on her back then. Her fans also included former badminton legend and actor Deepika Padukone's father, Prakash Padukone. In an event almost six years ago, Deepika had revealed her father's crush on Madhuri, which left her blushing. (Also read: Deepika Padukone reveals she and her family 'are very different' from Ranveer Singh: 'We're extremely sensitive but...')

Madhuri made her acting debut with Abodh in 1984 and later delivered hits such as Beta, Tezaab, Raja, Dil and the blockbuster Hum Aapke Hain Koun. She later starred in movies like Lajja, Dil Toh Paagal Hai and Devdas but took a break from movies after she married Dr Shriram Nene and moved to the US with him in 1999.

In a conversation with Deepika for India Today in 2016, Madhuri was told about how she broke Prakash's heart. “My father in fact has had the most massive crush on you,” she told Madhuri, who laughed at first and then blushed.

“I told him today. I said I am doing this thing, do you want to come,” she said and imitated her dad by lowering her neck shyly and saying ‘no, no’ with a smile. “Maybe I've mentioned this to you before but he's always been doing his own thing, playing badminton, children, wife… He had this whole routine of waking up in the morning and taking the newspapers to the loo, coffee etc. The day you announced or rather the media got to know that you were getting married, he locked himself up in the bathroom,” she told Madhuri, who began laughing. “Till today, it's a running joke in the family. He was so shattered. He came out and you could actually see, he had these bags under his eyes. My mother was like, what were you crying in the loo or what?”

RELATED STORIES

Prakash and his wife Ujjala Padukone also have another daughter named Anisha, a golf player. After their marriage, Madhuri and Shriram had two sons, Arin and Ryan. Deepika is married to Ranveer Singh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
deepika padukone madhuri dixit
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP