bollywood

When Emraan Hashmi recommended his films over Shah Rukh Khan’s for crash course in ‘ladki ko patana’. Watch

Emraan Hashmi once said that people should watch his films over Shah Rukh Khan’s to learn how to woo women. Emraan reasoned that Shah Rukh gets the woman only at the end of his films, while he gets them in the first scene.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2021 02:55 PM IST
Emraan Hashmi poses with Shah Rukh Khan.

Emraan Hashmi, during an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show in 2019, joked that people should watch his films instead of Shah Rukh Khan’s if they want to learn how to woo a woman.

Shah Rukh Khan is considered by many as the ‘king of romance’ and is known for his roles in romantic films such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Veer-Zaara. Emraan Hashmi joked that Shah Rukh has to make a lot of effort and gets the woman only at the end of the film, whereas he gets the woman in the beginning itself.

Kapil Sharma teased Emraan about ‘not wasting any time’ and getting straight to the point. Kapil cited the lyrics of Emraan’s song Bheege Honth Tere as an example - “Kabhi mere saath koi raat guzaar, tujhe subah tak main karoon pyaar (Spend the night with me, I will give you love till morning).”

Emraan replied, “Jahaan tak aapne boli time waste nahi karne ki baat, main humesha kehta hoon ki Shah Rukh Khan ki filmon mein unko ladki end mein milti hai (When you talk about me not wasting any time, I always say that in Shah Rukh Khan’s films, he gets the woman only in the end).”

Emraan went on to imitate Shah Rukh’s signature pose of outstretched arms and said, “Yeh karte hai, pata nahi kya kya karte hai. Mujhe pehle scene mein mil jaati hai. Agar ladki ko patana seekhna ho toh meri film dekh lo (He does this and what not. I get the woman in the very first scene. If you want to learn how to woo a woman, watch my films).”

Also read: Naseeruddin Shah praises Dilip Kumar’s performances but says he ‘didn’t do enough’ for cinema apart from acting

Incidentally, in 2019, Emraan starred in one of Shah Rukh’s productions, Bard of Blood. The Netflix show marked his digital debut. He has a number of films in the pipeline, including Chehre and Tiger 3.

