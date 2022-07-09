When Gauri Khan said being called a ‘star wife’ drove her 'nuts': 'If only people can treat me as a normal human being'

Gauri Khan, interior designer and wife of actor Shah Rukh Khan, had once said that the term ‘star wife’ drove her 'nuts'. In an old interview with filmmaker Karan Johar for Hindustan Times, he had asked her about being a ‘star wife’. Calling it strange, Gauri added that she wants people to treat her as 'a normal human being'. Speaking about her work she said that when she designed a space, she wanted people to feel it was the best they have seen. (Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan photobombs Gauri Khan, Namrata Shirodkar and Sangeeta Bijlani's throwback pic)

Speaking with Karan for Hindustan Times, Gauri Khan had said, “The term just drives me nuts. It sounds very strange to me. If only people can treat me as a normal human being, take me as a woman of today instead of tagging me as a star wife. I’m not pitching myself with anybody and nor am I overly ambitious. All I need is to wake up in the morning, go to the gym, feel healthy, get to work, be creative, come back home to the kids."

She had also added, "I want to do very good work. I may not become a world-renowned designer as I haven’t started in my 20s. But it’s never too late to do anything in life and when I design a space, I want it to be the best home or office they’ve seen. When people walk into my new store, they have to say it’s the best store they’ve seen. Whatever I touch has to turn to gold or look good. I have a goal, something to look forward to. It’s fulfilling and I feel like a complete woman today.”

Gauri is an alumna of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT). Over the years, Gauri has designed several spaces for many celebs. She has designed the nursery of Karan's children, actors Ranbir Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra’s homes and revamped actor Jacqueline Fernandez's apartment. She also designed a party room for Nita and Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia. Gauri was named on Fortune India's Most Powerful Women list a few years ago.

Gauri often travels with her friends. Recently, she met fashion designer Manish Malhotra and actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna in London. Earlier, Gauri travelled for a vacation to Rome and posted pictures with Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan. Before that, she went on a trip to Milan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON