When Hema Malini revealed how producers' wives would make fun of her sarees: 'Woh dekho, Madrasan aagayi'

Hema Malini has delivered numerous hit films in her career. Besides her movies, the actor also made headlines for her fashion choices.

She has often opted for a heavy Kanjivaram saree over other outfits. However, not many know that the veteran actor would receive harsh comments for her dressing sense from some.

Speaking in an interview in 2015, Hema opened up about her mother Jaya Chakravarthy and said that it was she who would make her wear the traditional sarees. While Hema tried to object, it would be in vain.

"My mother made me wear heavy Kanjivaram sarees. I did protest but she would have none of it. The wives of the producers, who were mostly Punjabi women, used to make fun of my sarees and rich blouses. 'Woh dekho, Madrasan aagayi (See there, the Madrasan is here)!” they’d say,'" Hema revealed, while speaking to Filmfare.

She added, "My mother had a large hand in moulding me. I’m what I’m because of her. She coaxed me to learn and pursue the classical form. I wouldn’t have achieved any of this if I wasn’t a dancer."

My mother Smt Jaya Chakravarthy,affectionately called Mummy by all who knew her was an iconic figure in Mumbai,respected by everyone.She left us on this day 17 yrs ago. To me she was everything-she made me what I am & moulded my career.I feel her presence guiding me even today.💕 pic.twitter.com/QevfKGFU7c — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) June 25, 2021

Hema married Dharmendra in 1980. The couple have two daughters, Esha and Ahana. Hema was last seen in the film Shimla Mirchi, which released in 2020.