When Hrithik Roshan said he 'can't think of remarriage' as he opened up about divorce from Sussanne Khan

Hrithik Roshan was recently spotted with actor-girlfriend Saba Azad as they attended an event during the grand opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). They are often spotted together at events, in holiday photos, and out and about in Mumbai. In an old interview, Hrithik was asked if he had 'considered remarriage'. Also read: Hrithik Roshan wins hearts as photo of him holding Saba Azad's heels at event emerges online

Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan with their son; Hrithik with girlfriend Saba Azad.

Hrithik and Saba reportedly began dating early last year. The relationship rumours came to an end after the two arrived hand-in-hand at filmmaker Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash in May, 2022. Hrithik was previously married to interior designer Sussanne Khan.

In a 2017 interview, Hrithik was asked how he dealt with his separation from Sussanne and was it tougher for them given the media glare. Hrithik Roshan had then told Filmfare, "I wouldn't want to take this one aspect and say yes it's tougher for a celebrity because there are so many other things where a celebrity has an advantage. But yes, I've started to trust life immensely. A situation might seem like one thing and it might lead to another thing. All my greatest victories have come in this manner. Today, I may be termed as a great dancer. But that started off with a doctor saying that I'd never be able to dance in my life. It broke my heart. He said I suffered from rheumatism of the knees and scoliosis in my back. There have been many such examples."

Hrithik also spoke about how his opinion on remarriage might change with time. He had said, "Today, I cannot think of remarriage. I feel satiated, I feel content. As of now, no thought has gone in that direction. I've discovered that human needs are few. There's a way of being self-reliant and self-sufficient at most times. But again, one doesn't know. You cannot be certain of anything, even your own words. Your words will change. Two years from now I might be saying something else. And in that contradiction lies growth."

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan married in December 2000, and they became parents a few years later. They have two sons – Hrehaan Roshan, born in 2006, and Hridhaan Roshan, who was born in 2008. Hrithik and Sussanne got divorced in 2014. Since their separation, they continue to co-parent their sons. Sussanne is now dating actor Arslan Goni.

Hrithik Roshan has been working on his upcoming movie Fighter. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the action film also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

