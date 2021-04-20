Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / When Kangana Ranaut joined Shah Rukh Khan to support Kolkata Knight Riders, See pics
When Kangana Ranaut joined Shah Rukh Khan to support Kolkata Knight Riders, See pics

In a blast from the past, Kangana Ranaut was once seen supporting Kolkata Knight Riders at the Indian Premier League. The actor joined Shah Rukh Khan at the stadium.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 20, 2021 07:17 AM IST
The Indian Premier League had been a star-studded affair until the Covid-19 pandemic played a spoilsport. Several Bollywood celebrities would make their way to packed stadiums and support their favourite IPL teams. One of these celebrities was Kangana Ranaut. In photos from 2010, two years after the league began, the Thalaivi star was seen supporting Shah Rukh Khan's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The actor was seen wearing the team's official jersey while extending her support to the team. There is also a picture of Kangana cheering for the team with Shah Rukh by her side. That year, KKR won seven matches of 14.

This year, Kangana hasn't extended her support to any team yet. The actor hasn't revealed if she is even following the tournament. Meanwhile, Kolkata has played three matches until now and won only one. They are currently standing on the sixth spot of the points table.

Kangana has been isolating in Mumbai amid the rising Covid-19 cases in the city. The actor was anticipating the release of her upcoming movie Thalaivi this month. The movie is based on the life of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa, taking viewers through various stages of her life. However, due to the spike in cases, the makers of the movie decided to delay the release.

Speaking about the pandemic, Kangana recently tweeted, "Today humans are traumatised by self made virus which they used to bring each other’s economies down. Some may agree with what I say some may not but one thing no one can deny is that the Earth is healing, virus may be killing humans but healing every thing else." She also gave tips on how to better care for the planet.

Apart from Thalaivi, Kangana had also begun the filming of Dhaakad and Tejas. She was filming Tejas in Jaisalmer last month.

