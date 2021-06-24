When Karan Johar ate off Shweta Bachchan's plate so she refused to touch the food: 'She went home hungry'

Karan Johar and Shweta Bachchan Nanda are childhood buddies. In a 2018 appearance on BFFs with Vogue, hosted by Neha Dhupia, the two revealed just how well they know each other.

On the show, host Neha Dhupia asked Karan Johar if he had any examples of Shweta Bachchan Nanda going 'completely OCD'. Karan recalled that once, he ate off her plate and she refused to touch the food.

"We went out for dinner once, and I have a big problem, and people who know me really well know that I eat off other people's plates," Karan said, and Shweta chimed in, "I can't bear it."

Karan continued, "And I have this very bad, Punjabi problem. Because my father used to do it all the time, and I've grown up thinking it's okay to say, 'Arey uska bada acha lag raha hai, kha lo (Oh, that looks good, let's eat it). So Shweta, OCD ki brand ambassador... And I want to tell you, she does not want to admit to her problem because she's almost embarrassed about the extremity of the problem. But I have eaten something off her plate, some pasta or something, I don't remember what it was, and then, very quietly, she put her fork and spoon down and didn't eat, and said, 'I'm not very hungry, thank you, I don't want to eat'."

Karan said that it was 'much later' that she told him that the reason she didn't eat that day was because he'd eaten off her plate, and 'went home hungry' because of it.

Karan said that Shweta gets this trait from her mother, Jaya Bachchan. He recalled when he had gone to give a Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham narration to Jaya, and she kept interrupting emotional moments to nag a person cleaning silverware in the room. He also revealed that the Bachchan family 'tags' the newspaper after they're done reading it.