When Karan Johar thought Ranveer Singh 'shouldn't be in the movies' because he 'doesn't look like a star'

Karan Johar is one of the most successful producers in Bollywood, and Ranveer Singh is among the most popular and critically acclaimed mainstream stars of his generation. The two even worked together in Simmba, which went on to make over ₹400 crore worldwide.

But did you know that Karan Johar admitted that when he first saw Ranveer Singh, he was convinced that the actor didn't have it in him to become a successful star in Bollywood? Karan admitted this in a chat with Ranveer, as a part of Film Companion's Tape Cast series.

Sitting across from Ranveer, Karan said, "This is the age when the actor is appreciated. When I saw Ranveer Singh a decade ago, I was like 'he doesn't look like a movie star at all, he should not be in the movies'. But when I saw his performance, I was like, 'this boy is a movie star'. He can act. It's the age of the actor, it's the death of the superstar, I believe." Karan said this in 2019.

Karan also said that having a good body or great genetics are unimportant if an aspiring actor can't act. "Can you act? It's as simple as that, can you really act? It's the first question I ask a young aspirant, who comes into my room -- boy, girl. It's okay if you look gorgeous, it's okay if you have the best physique, it's okay if you have beautiful genetics, can you act? Because there is 'act' in actor, and that's one thing people had forgotten for two decades. And suddenly the big reminder is back, if you can't act, you don't belong. And if you don't belong, you must find something else to do."

Ranveer and Karan also collaborated on the ill-fated AIB roast, and are supposed to work together on the period epic Takht, in which he was to play Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. But the film has been indefinitely delayed.