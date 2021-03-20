When Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur bowled over Priyanka Chopra with his pout

Fans eagerly wait for Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan to reveal the identity of their second son but their first son Taimur Ali Khan continues to be paparazzi's favourite even now. While fans couldn't get enough of his adorable acts, B-Town celebrities were also in awe of him when he was born. One of them was Priyanka Chopra. Little Taimur had caught the actor's attention with his pout. Back in 2016, in a chat with an online publication, Priyanka revealed she was excited for the couple.

"It is such a wonderful moment and it is such a beautiful baby and he already has Kareena's pout. I am very excited for both Saif and Bebo. And the child is going to be a Prince and people need to focus on that," she told Pinkvilla at the time.

Priyanka also reacted to the controversy surrounding his name. "I am very private about my personal life always and because I am a believer that even though public people are for public consumption, there is a part of their life which makes them human and makes them personal. And I definitely think it is no one's business what a family decides to do and what happens within the 4 walls of their house," she said.

Last year, addressing the name controversy again, Kareena told Neha Dhupia on What Women Want, “After the whole controversy of Taimur, both Saif and me have not even thought about it. We’re like going to leave it last minute and then spring a surprise.”

Saif and Kareena, who welcomed their son in February, have changed their ways with regard to their second son. They've opted to be more secretive about the little one as compared to Taimur. When Taimur was born, he made headlines for various reasons. While his name kicked off a controversy, his cute looks led him to become social media's favourite star kid.