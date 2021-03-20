Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / When Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur bowled over Priyanka Chopra with his pout
bollywood

When Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur bowled over Priyanka Chopra with his pout

When Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their first son, Taimur, Priyanka Chopra was nothing but happy for the couple. While she noticed his little pout, she also had reacted to the controversy surrounding his name.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 11:36 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra reacted to Taimur's name controversy back in 2016.

Fans eagerly wait for Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan to reveal the identity of their second son but their first son Taimur Ali Khan continues to be paparazzi's favourite even now. While fans couldn't get enough of his adorable acts, B-Town celebrities were also in awe of him when he was born. One of them was Priyanka Chopra. Little Taimur had caught the actor's attention with his pout. Back in 2016, in a chat with an online publication, Priyanka revealed she was excited for the couple.

"It is such a wonderful moment and it is such a beautiful baby and he already has Kareena's pout. I am very excited for both Saif and Bebo. And the child is going to be a Prince and people need to focus on that," she told Pinkvilla at the time.

Priyanka also reacted to the controversy surrounding his name. "I am very private about my personal life always and because I am a believer that even though public people are for public consumption, there is a part of their life which makes them human and makes them personal. And I definitely think it is no one's business what a family decides to do and what happens within the 4 walls of their house," she said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

When Harman Baweja said 'quite a few people go up to Hrithik and ask if he's me'

Harman Baweja is getting married, see inside pics from pre-wedding festivities

Salman Khan unwinds in Rajasthan ahead of Tiger 3, goes on safari. See pic

Kangana responds to Twitter user who questioned her about understanding atheism

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor stuns in animal print as she steps out with bestie Amrita Arora. See pic

Last year, addressing the name controversy again, Kareena told Neha Dhupia on What Women Want, “After the whole controversy of Taimur, both Saif and me have not even thought about it. We’re like going to leave it last minute and then spring a surprise.”

Saif and Kareena, who welcomed their son in February, have changed their ways with regard to their second son. They've opted to be more secretive about the little one as compared to Taimur. When Taimur was born, he made headlines for various reasons. While his name kicked off a controversy, his cute looks led him to become social media's favourite star kid.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
priyanka chopra kareena kapoor taimur ali khan saif ali khan

Related Stories

bollywood

Priyanka Chopra tells Oprah that she 'didn’t take it seriously' when Nick Jonas started texting her: 'I wanted kids'

PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 07:15 AM IST
fashion

Kareena Kapoor Khan gives us style goals in denim and boots at the airport, twins with son Taimur. Pics inside

UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 05:27 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP