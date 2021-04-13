Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / When Kareena Kapoor claimed she didn't need National Awards, Priyanka Chopra called it 'sour grapes'
bollywood

When Kareena Kapoor claimed she didn't need National Awards, Priyanka Chopra called it 'sour grapes'

Back in 2012, Priyanka Chopra was asked about Kareena Kapoor's appearance on Koffee with Karan and the things she said about her.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 13, 2021 10:35 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra had reacted to Kareena Kapoor's comment on winning National Awards.

Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra shared the Koffee with Karan couch in 2019, publicly ending their rumoured tiff with each other. In the episode, Kareena had addressed the remarks she had made against Priyanka on the same show in 2012, and said that she was just trying to have fun.

In the 2012 episode, host Karan Johar had asked Kareena about winning National Awards and how important they are to her. Kareena has never won a National Award while Priyanka had received one for Fashion, in 2010.

Kareena had said, "I don't want the National Award... I seriously don't need any such thing. I would only want the audience to go and watch the film once and that will be more than enough for me. Once everybody should see the movie and say it is a good watch." Later in the episode, Karan asked her what she would like to ask Priyanka, and she said, "I wonder where Priyanka got her accent from".

Priyanka was asked to respond to Kareena's comment during an interview with NDTV. She said, "Well I guess if you don't have one (National Award) then, it's just sour grapes, you know. What do I say?" In an episode of Koffee with Karan, she addressed Kareena's remark about her accent, saying, "I think it's the same place that her boyfriend gets it from". She was referring to Saif Ali Khan, whom Kareena was dating at the time.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

'We had to deal with Kareena and Corona': Aamir on shooting Laal Singh Chaddha

Abhishek responds to Big Bull hater who accused Sophie of taking bribe to tweet

Gauahar pens note on life after her wedding with Zaid, calls him 'best gift'

Mandira shuts down trolls who called daughter 'street kid' from 'slumdog centre'

Also read: Mandira Bedi slams trolls who called daughter 'street kid' from 'slumdog centre'

But two years ago, Kareena talked about why they were making such remarks about each other. "I think we didn't even know each other. We never spent time enough with each other. By the time we did, we really started to get along. But till we didn't do that, it was just weird energy created by people," she had said.

Karan asked if them both being exes to Shahid Kapoor had a role to play. Priyanka said, "Actually, that was not a point of contention. It was the only point of commonality." Kareena agreed with her and said, "Yeah, exactly!"

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kareena kapoor priyanka chopra shahid kapoor

Related Stories

web series

Kareena Kapoor's cooking show puts Karan Johar, Malaika Arora through the paces: 'Mujhe nahi karna yeh'

PUBLISHED ON APR 12, 2021 11:41 AM IST
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor envisions Jab We Met 2 with YouTuber Kusha Kapila as Geet, wants to start a petition

PUBLISHED ON APR 10, 2021 06:44 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Ramadan 2021
Gudi Padwa 2021
Chaitra Navratri 2021
IPL 2021 points table
KKR vs MI Preview
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP