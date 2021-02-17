When Kareena Kapoor had asked Veere Di Wedding producer to replace her on learning of her pregnancy

Kareena Kapoor worked throughout her second pregnancy, first for the shooting for Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha amid the coronavirus pandemic and then kept busy working on multiple photoshoots and brand commercials. While Kareena could manage to wrap up her portion of the shoot for Laal Singh Chaddha before her baby bump couldn’t be hidden anymore, things turned out to be a bit different when she came to know about her first pregnancy. She had already signed for Veere Di Wedding. However, it was only possible due to producer and friend Rhea Kapoor’s patience and cooperation that allowed her to be a part of the film after completing her maternity leave.

After learning of her pregnancy, Kareena had told Rhea to take a “young girl” but the latter was firm on not letting Kareena go. Rhea and director Shashanka Ghosh even decided to change the script by showing her character six months pregnant so that Kareena could shoot with her real baby bump on screen.

But the makers had to go back to their original script since there was no maternity insurance in India for actresses. Kareena had told Mid-Day in an interview, "There was no safeguard against suffering a mishap. So we scrapped the idea of shooting during pregnancy. India has a long way to go in accounting for every facet of a woman's life and challenges on the professional front."

“I agreed to act in the film even when I was pregnant and they incorporated the whole pregnancy scene but... it was pretty sad. But I gave the producers a choice. I told Rhea about my pregnancy right after I told my parents. I told her 'go take some young girl now,” she said in an interview to India Today.

Rhea actually waited for Kareena’s return and they all went on to make a successful film, with Kareena playing the lead character. It was the story of four friends, with Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania being the other three. It made a gross collection of ₹100 crore at the domestic box office.

Kareena also killed no time after delivering Taimur and returned on the sets after her maternity leave. “I think it is unheard of when an actress has actually gone back to work so soon after delivering a baby, but I was so sure that this is what I want to do, that I picked Taimur up, took him to Delhi, took him to the shoot and did the film. And I told Anil Kapoor and Rhea because I was like, without Taimur I won't be able to do the film,” she said.