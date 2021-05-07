When Kareena Kapoor said she wanted Shah Rukh Khan's London house, Priyanka Chopra's voice, Saif Ali Khan's brain

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan had once said that she would want to have actor Shah Rukh Khan's home in London. During an interview, names of few celebs from the film fraternity were taken and Kareena was asked what would she want from each of them.

She had named a thing each that she wanted from Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, and her husband Saif Ali Khan, among others.

When asked what she wanted from Shah Rukh, she had responded with, "His house in London." She had also said that she wanted Salman's "fans". When asked about Priyanka Chopra, the Jab We Met actor had said "it would be her voice". "She has a lovely voice," she had told Pinkvilla.

Kareena had said that from Deepika she would want, "her smile". "I think she has a beautiful smile." On Alia, she had said, "She is a bundle of talent. So I don't mind taking some from her."

Asked about Saif, Kareena responded with, "I have everything na...I think from Saif I would actually want his brain because I think he's truly gifted. The way he absorbs things he is so intelligent, he is articulate. I would like his mind."

Kareena often shared pictures of her family members including Saif and Taimur Ali Khan. On World Earth Day, shared a picture of her "favourite boys" busy planting trees. Sharing it, she wrote, "Plant more trees. This world earth day... preserve plants. Grow (love) #WorldEarthDay #FavouriteBoys."

The actor welcomed her second child, a baby boy with husband Saif on February 21 this year. However, they have kept the details of his name and pictures away from the media. The couple tied the knot in October 2012 and welcomed Taimur four years later on December 20, 2016.

Kareena will be seen next in Laal Singh Chadha, with Aamir Khan as her co-star. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film is a remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. Apart from this, Kareena is also a part of filmmaker Karan Johar's period epic Takht. Her last movie was Angrezi Medium.