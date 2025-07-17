When Kiara Advani wished her daughter grows up with this superstar’s ‘aura and confidence’

Bollywood couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have stepped into a new chapter of their lives — parenthood. The duo welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on July 15 and the news has sparked an outpouring of love and congratulatory messages from fans, friends, and celebrities alike. An old video of Good Newzz promotions has surfaced online, in which Kiara Advani wishes her daughter to have Kareena Kapoor's qualities.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

When Kiara wished her daughter to be like Kareena

Amid the celebrations, an old clip of Kiara from 2019 has resurfaced online. During the promotions of her film Good Newwz, Kiara was asked which qualities of Kareena Kapoor she would want her future daughter to inherit. With admiration, she replied, “Her confidence, her expressions, her aura — all her qualities. She’s a 10 on 10.” Co-star Akshay Kumar added, “Her radiant face.”

Kareena was among the first to congratulate the new parents. Sharing their announcement post on her Instagram Story, she wrote, “Congratulations to the lovely couple… God bless your little angel " Good Newwz producer and close friend Karan Johar also posted a heartfelt message: “Congratulations and love you both so much!!! Best feeling ever and you both will make the best parents to your beautiful baby girl…@sidmalhotra @kiaraaladvani."

On Wednesday, Kiara and Sidharth shared a pink-themed announcement on Instagram, as they wrote, “Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl. – Kiara & Sidharth.” The heartwarming post was accompanied by folded hands , red heart , and evil eye emojis in the caption.

After months of speculation about Kiara’s pregnancy, the couple confirmed the news in February this year by sharing a photo of tiny baby booties. Alongside the image, they wrote, “The greatest gift of our lives. Coming soon.”

Sidharth and Kiara's love story

The couple’s love story has been one of quiet charm. They reportedly met in 2018 at a film party, but it was during the filming of Shershaah in 2021 that their bond truly deepened. Their chemistry both on and off screen sparked dating rumours, but they remained tight-lipped for years. It wasn’t until 2023 that Kiara confirmed the relationship with a sweet birthday post for Sidharth, followed by their intimate wedding on February 7, 2023, at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer.