When Madhuri Dixit called Shah Rukh Khan her favourite dancing co-star even though he ‘isn’t a good dancer'

Madhuri Dixit had once called Shah Rukh Khan her favourite dancing co-star even though he wasn't 'a good dancer'. In an old interview, Madhuri had added that the way Shah Rukh Khan 'carries himself and the persona he brings into his dance' is fabulous. While she called Prabhu Deva 'the best dancer', she said that Ranbir Kapoor was a 'good dancer'. (Also Read | Madhuri Dixit reunites with Shah Rukh Khan at NMACC, poses with Tom Holland)

Madhuri Dixit had called Shah Rukh Khan her favourite dancing co-star.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Madhuri and Shah Rukh featured together in several movies such as Anjaam (1994), Dil To Pagal Hai and Koyla (1997), Gaja Gamini (2000), Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam and Devdas (2002). Ranbir and Madhuri were part of the Ghagra song from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013). Prabhu Deva starred with Madhuri in the hit song Kay Sera Sera from Pukar (2000).

In an interview with Times of India in 2013, Madhuri was asked about her 'favourite dancing co-star'. She had said, "Shah Rukh. Even though he is not a good dancer and he says that himself, he has charisma. He is not trained but the way he carries himself and the persona he brings into his dance and his energy is fabulous. Also, I have to say that Prabhu Deva hands down is the best dancer."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking about Ranbir Kapoor, she had added, "Ranbir is extremely talented. He is such a good actor and is experimenting. What he has done is really hard. Being the son of two great actors, you have to work doubly hard to get out of their shadow. His future is absolutely bright and he will make a big name for himself, not just as a star but as an actor. He is also a good dancer and puts a lot of energy into it. He is shy and sweet and gave me a lot of respect. We had a blast on the set."

Madhuri Dixit is known for her exceptional dance moves and has delivered many iconic dance performances in Bollywood. Due to her mesmerizing moves, signature style and graceful expressions, she is often referred to as the dancing queen of Bollywood.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Some of the most iconic dance numbers of the actor, who clocked her 56th birthday on May 15, include--Ek Do Teen (Tezaab), Chane Ke Khet Mein (Anjaam), Aaja Nachle, Dola Re Dola (Devdas), Dhak Dhak Karne Laga (Beta), and Kay Sera Sera among others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON