When Mahesh Bhatt's phone call made Vidya Balan cry 'uncontrollably': I wondered what I was doing wrong

Vidya Balan recently started shooting of Anu Menon's film Neeyat. In an old interview, Vidya opened up about the time when her films were flopping back to back. Recalling those days, Vidya revealed that she once received a call from Mahesh Bhatt when Humari Adhuri Kahani didn't work. She said that after the call, she cried ‘uncontrollably’. Also Read: When Vidya Balan avoided being clicked from her right side: 'I would be scared'

Vidya made her Bollywood debut with Parineeta in 2005. She later appeared in films such as, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Guru, Heyy Babyy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Kismat Konnection , Paa, Ishqiya, No One Killed Jessica and more. She received a National Film Award for her performance in The Dirty Picture.

In an old interview with Filmfare, Vidya Balan said, "Before HAK (Humari Adhuri Kahani), Ghanchakkar, Shaadi Ke Side Effects and Bobby Jasoos had also flopped. Mahesh Bhatt saab called me on Sunday morning saying, "Vidya I am sorry but HAK nahi chali." After hanging up I began sobbing uncontrollably. Siddarth (Roy Kapur, her husband) took me to the Sai Baba mandir in Chembur. It was raining heavily but the way I was crying in the car, it could compete with the downpour outside. I wondered what I was doing wrong now and what I'd done right earlier. Then I said forget it. You cannot negate the entire experience. You must enjoy the journey. If a marriage breaks up you can't say that the couple never enjoyed happy moments together."

Vidya was last seen as a journalist in a murder mystery, Jalsa. She starred alongside Shefali Shah in the film that released on Prime Video. She currently has two projects in pipeline, one of them titled Neeyat. Neeyat is produced by Vikram Malhotra's Abundantia Entertainment, the film will feature an ensemble cast comprising Ram Kapoor, Shahana Goswami, Shashank Arora, Mita Vashisht, Prajakta Koli, Neeraj Kabi, and Amrita Puri.

