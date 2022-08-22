When Vidya Balan avoided being clicked from her right side: 'I would be scared'

Actor Vidya Balan is quite vocal about body positivity. In the latest, she opened up about being conscious of her look and how she almost hid from being clicked. All of this because the actor thought that her right profile wasn’t good enough. (Also read: Vidya Balan recalls when a producer made her feel ugly)

What made her start the conversation about her hidden insecurity was a recent incident at an event where she encountered a fan who tried taking a picture with Vidya. Talking about it, Vidya wrote in a long note on Instagram, “A few days ago, at an event this pretty girl comes upto me for a pic …There was a crowd and I was trying to do as many pics as possible. People were jostling and in the middle of this chaos, the girl was back for another pic. My manager (who is very sharp) promptly told her,’aapne toh le liya…plz aur nahi (But, you clicked pictures already)’. To which she said, ‘galat side se liya, main achchi nahi lag rahi ,yeh post nahi kar paungi (I have clicked it from my wrong profile. So, I won’t be able to post it)’.”

Vidya continued, “She was miserable & followed me to the car, relentless in her pursuit to get the perfect picture ..almost making it sound like her life depended on it…I obliged…I then got into the car bemused…and it made me think. You know i've always preferred my left profile over my right…but overtime as i started on this journey of trying to love & accept myself a little more each day, I realised that liking one profile meant liking one part of me to the exclusion of the other…because the truth is that i not only liked my left but also disliked my right profile.”

The actor revealed how she avoided being clicked from the right side in the past, which has now changed. “I would tell photographers & cinematographers to avoid shooting me from the right…I would be scared if someone shot me from the right cuz i thought it was my ugly side. It was almost like the fear of being found out. Today with the growing acceptance and love for every part of me and all of me.”

She also a couple of selfies clicked at her home. Without makeup, Vidya is seen posing in front of a mirror as she talked about accepting herself the way she is. Soon after she shared the post, fans and celebrities extended their love. Stars like Dia Mirza, Ileana D’Cruz, Kubbra Sait and Tara Sutaria among others commented on the post.

Vidya was last seen in the film Jalsa, which starred actor Shefali Shah. She will be next seen in Neeyat. She is also a part of Shirsha Guha Thakurta's upcoming directorial in her kitty.

