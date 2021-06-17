When Malaika Arora pushed Sidharth Shukla out of the way for blocking her during photo session. Watch

Malaika Arora once playfully pushed Sidharth Shukla out of the way, as he came into the frame while the paparazzi were clicking her and her sister Amrita Arora. The incident took place in 2016, at Manish Malhotra’s 50th birthday party.

In a video doing the rounds online, Malaika Arora is seen greeting Sidharth Shukla with a hug, as he arrives at the bash. He then walks in front of the cameras, obstructing the paparazzi’s view of her and Amrita Arora. Malaika goes on to playfully push him away.

Sidharth shares a friendly equation with Malaika. He was the host of India’s Got Talent 6, which she was a judge on, along with Karan Johar and Kirron Kher.

Sidharth is known for acting in shows such as Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak. He made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, starring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.

Last year, Sidharth won the reality show Bigg Boss 13, hosted by Salman Khan. While inside the Bigg Boss house, he made headlines for his closeness with Shehnaaz Gill and scuffles with friend-turned-rival Asim Riaz. He returned to Bigg Boss 14 as a ‘senior’ for the first two weeks, along with Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan.

Also read: KRK hits back at Mika Singh with his own diss track, singer claims he is banned from entering India

Sidharth has also starred in a number of music videos in the last year, including Bhula Dunga, Dil Ko Karaar Aaya and Shona Shona.

Earlier this year, Sidharth made his digital debut with the ALTBalaji series Broken But Beautiful 3, which also stars Sonia Rathee. In an Instagram post, he introduced his character from the show, Agastya Rao. “Meet Agastya - Fiery, passionate and willful! He can’t help but fall in love with someone who comes from a world he doesn’t approve of,” he wrote.