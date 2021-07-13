Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / When Mallika Sherawat revealed she was fired from films for refusing to get intimate with co-stars off-screen
bollywood

When Mallika Sherawat revealed she was fired from films for refusing to get intimate with co-stars off-screen

Mallika Sherawat revealed in a 2018 interview that she's lost acting roles because she refused to get intimate with potential co-stars off-screen.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2021 12:00 PM IST
Mallika Sherawat is currently based in Los Angeles.

Mallika Sherawat in a 2018 interview said that her on-screen image caused many potential co-stars to make assumptions about who she is in real life. She said that she lost several roles for refusing to get intimate with actors off-camera.

Mallika Sherawat said in an interview that because she's 'headstrong' and has a lot of 'pride', she cannot bring herself to compromise. She also admitted that judgment made her 'insecure'.

"There were so many accusations and judgments on me. If you wear short skirts, kiss on screen then you’re a fallen woman with no morals. Men tend to take liberties with you. This happened with me too," she told PTI. She added, “I was thrown out of projects because heroes would say ‘why can’t you be intimate with me? You can do it on screen, what’s the problem in doing that with me in private?’ I’ve lost so many projects. It’s very reflective of the society, what women deal with in our country.”

Mallika, who burst onto the scene with films such as Khwahish (2003) and Murder (2004), is currently based in Los Angeles. She recently took to social media to give her fans a glimpse of the villa she's staying at.

Also read: Mallika Sherawat gives a peek into her villa in Los Angeles with a huge garden and pool. Watch video

In 2013, Mallika had spoken about moving to Los Angeles, in an interview to Variety. "I made a conscious decision to divide my time between Los Angeles, America and India. So, now when I experience that social freedom in America and when I go back to India which is so regressive for women... It's really depressing to see that as an independent woman," she had said. Mallika's most recent film is RK/RKAY.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mallika sherawat mallika sherawat instagram mallika sherawat movies

Related Stories

bollywood

Mallika Sherawat gives a peek at her ‘weekend binge’ in Los Angeles, fans marvel at ‘itna bada dosa’

PUBLISHED ON JUL 11, 2021 09:05 AM IST
bollywood

Mallika Sherawat gives a peek into her villa in Los Angeles with a huge garden and pool. Watch video

PUBLISHED ON JUN 01, 2021 03:46 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Chef makes bald eagle completely out of chocolate. Watch

Vikas Khanna posts pic of stunning new dish, asks tweeple to guess what it is

This nail art of a hand on a fingernail is leaving netizens amused. Watch

This doggo has had enough of its human’s WFH and isn’t afraid to say so. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
SBI Clerk Admit Card 2021
MP Board Class 10 Result 2021
Horoscope Today
Flood
India Covid Cases
NEET 2021
PM Narendra Modi
Delhi Weather
Tokyo Olympics
Covid vaccine
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP