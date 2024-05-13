When Mithun Chakraborty met his girlfriend who left him during his days of struggle: She was feeling guilty

Today, actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty has attained star status in Bollywood, but there was a time when he was struggling to find a way into the film world. Recently, he confessed that he had a major heartbreak when his then girlfriend left him in his bad time. (Also read: Mithun Chakraborty says PM Modi is incredibly responsive: ‘The longest he took to reply was...’) Mithun Chakraborty was most recently seen in Suman Ghosh’s Kabuliwala.

The actor opened up about the personal incident when he appeared on an episode of a reality TV show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. He was interacting with a contestant, going through a heartbreak, and used an anecdote from his love life to motivate the contestant.

Story of his heartbreak

Recalling the chapter of his life, Mithun said, “Aise he hua tha mere saath. Ishq kar baitha tha, pagal hogaya tha. Phir ek din wohi hua, ladki chod ke chali gayi. Phir samay badla. Main star se superstar phir maha super star bangaya. [I fell in love and had gone completely mad. But one day she left me. Then times changed, I became a star, then a superstar and then an even bigger superstar].”

Years later, the actor revealed that he met her on an aeroplane, and he noticed that she was trying to avoid eye contact with him. “Main utha aur gaya, maine pucha ‘nazar kyu nahi mila rahi?’ (I got up and went up to her and asked why she was not looking at me) She turned her face. I thought she was feeling guilty. To ease her, I told her ‘what you did at that time was right’,” he said.

The actor, who is fondly called as Bollywood’s ‘Disco Dancer’, revealed that his words did comfort her as she was relaxed. He said he told her that her decision of not wanting to stay with someone who was struggling at that time was not wrong, and right for her.

It was at that moment when she broke down in front of him, and said that she thinks she made a mistake leaving him. To which Mithun replied, “Shayad tum nahi karti toh yeh legend nahi ban pata (Maybe if you hadn’t done that, I would not have been able to become this legend).”

Mithun’s work front

The actor, recipient of three National Film Awards, began his career with the Mrinal Sen-directed film Mrigayaa, which fetched him the National Film Award for Best Actor. In Bollywood, he was last seen in The Kashmir Files, directed by Vivek Agnihotri. He is also very actively involved in Bengali films, with his most recent role being in director Suman Ghosh’s Kabuliwala. (Read: Mithun Chakraborty diagnosed with Ischemic Cerebrovascular Stroke, says hospital: 'He is fully conscious, well-oriented')

Last month, Mithun was conferred with the country's third-highest civilian award, the Padma Bhushan, by President Droupadi Murmu. He received the prestigious award in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, among others, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi. (Read: Mithun Chakraborty, Usha Uthup open up on receiving Padma Bhushan: Didn't expect it)