Mithun Chakraborty gets teary-eyed watching son Namashi say ‘we were born in a superstar’s house' on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

Mithun Chakraborty had tears in his eyes on the sets of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, when he watched a video message from his son, Namashi Chakraborty. In his message for the veteran actor, Namashi highlighted the privilege he was born into and said that they (Mithun's sons Namashi and Mimoh Chakraborty) were born to a superstar, and got everything without any hard work. (Also read: Shakti Kapoor says Mithun Chakraborty locked him up in hostel room after ragging) Mithun Chakraborty gets emotional on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa.

A promo of an upcoming episode of the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa was recently, and it showed Namashi opening his heart about father, Mithun.

Namashi's message

In the video message, Namashi said, “I am very good friends with my parents. My father is my buddy. We don’t call him Papa, we call him Mithun at home. He gives us everything without us even asking for it. I was telling my mom one day that we got so much in life and we didn’t have to work hard for it. We were born in a superstar’s house. He kept us grounded while providing everything to us, that is a big achievement. He is 73 now and he has worked in every film with a lot of honesty. His career advice is always that give your 100 percent.”

Mithun gets emotional

As we heard Namashi talk about his father, the camera frequently panned to Mithun, who was seen wiping the corner of his eyes as he got emotional watching the warm video message. By the end of the promotional video, the father and son blew flying kisses to each other.

Namashi on Mithun's films not working

Namashi further said, “In the 2000s there was a phase when his films weren’t doing that well but I never saw him low. In his 45 years of career, he has never sat at home apart from the two years of Covid-19. He has always had a lot of work. His stardom never went away. He is my hero even off-screen. Thank you dad for everything.”

Mithun's new projects

Currently seen on the reality show, Mithun may feature in the fifth installment of Akshay Kumar's comedy franchise Houseful. The new film is directed by Tarun Mansukhani, and is likely to release on Diwali 2024. Mithun also featured in second installment of the movie.

