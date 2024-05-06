Mithun Chakraborty says PM Modi is incredibly responsive: ‘The longest he took to reply was...’

Actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he is incredibly responsive. Actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(Instagram)

"The longest he took to reply to my message was 23 minutes," Mithun, who joined the BJP in 2021, was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. Follow full coverage of Lok Sabha elections here.

He recalled one of his initial meetings with the prime minister at an event in Bengal, where he said that Modi spent a couple of minutes exclusively with him.

"Soon after the meeting, he called out for me. 'Mithun da, I wish to speak to you for some time'," Mr Chakraborty recalled. "Those 10 minutes were truly charismatic. Not because he is the PM, but due to his natural behaviour and responsive nature. The impact is still on me."

Chakraborty also spoke about PM Modi's promptness. "He is quite busy, so it's natural to expect replies after two or three days," he said.

"But I received responses within 10-15 minutes. Once, I noted that the longest time he took to reply to my message was 23 minutes. In another instance, when he was in Germany and in a different time zone, he still replied promptly, saying, ‘We shall discuss tomorrow’," Chakraborty added, according to PTI.

He also lauded the prime minister's sincerity in keeping personal relations.

"PM Modi is someone who never resorts to the common rhetoric of 'Let's see'. I prefer to stay away from such individuals. PM Modi always invites, 'Come, let's discuss'," he pointed out.

On April 22, Mithun Chakraborty was conferred with the country's third-highest civilian award, the Padma Bhushan, by President Droupadi Murmu. He received the prestigious award in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, among others, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi.

The Padma Awards, which were instituted in 1954, are one of the highest civilian honours of India and are announced annually on the eve of Republic Day.