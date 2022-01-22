When Namrata Shirodkar, Pooja Batra competed against each other for 1993 Miss India crown, answered chicken-egg question

Namrata Shirodkar turns 50 on Saturday. Now married to actor Mahesh Babu and mom to kids Gautham and Sitara, Namrata was once a popular face of Hindi cinema. But even before that, she made her entry into showbiz by winning the 1993 Miss India pageant.

A video from the final ceremony shows Namrata going head-to-head against Pooja Batra, her fellow contestant, who also joined movies later. In the video, Namrata is seen in a silver gown with her short hair styled in a big bob. Pooja, on the other hand, is seen in a red strapless gown and her hair styled in a bun.

The show was hosted by Archana Puran Singh, who revealed the final question of the final round of the pageant. The girls had to answer, “Who came first, the chicken or the egg?” While Namrata and a third finalist named Karminder chose chicken, Pooja got a bit quirkier and said, “Who cares? As long as they are both useful."

The judges got working after hearing their answers and selected a winner. Pooja was declared the second runner-up and Namrata emerged as the winner. The Star Wars theme played in the background.

After the ceremony, Archana asked Namrata her plans for the future. “I feel great, I don't know how to react. I just feel overwhelmed… First of all I will groom myself better to attend the Miss Universe contest in Mexico. Then I will put myself to some use for my country,” she said.

At the Miss Universe pageant, Namrata took the sixth spot. Namrata made her acting debut with Salman Khan and Twinkle Khanna's Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai in 1998. She later starred in films such as Vaastav, Kachche Dhaage and in Gurinder Chadda's Bride and Prejudice with Aishwarya Rai. She has not starred in a film since.

